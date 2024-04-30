The Apple Pencil 2 Is at Its All-Time Best Price of $79 -- Note-Takers and Artists, Take Note

With Apple set to hold an event on May 7 with new iPads on the horizon, now might be a great time to treat yourself to a new stylus to go with your new tablet. Although there are rumors of an Apple Pencil 3 launch, the second-generation Apple Pencil is the best option Apple makes right now. But at $129, it's not a cheap addition to your setup.

Thankfully, there are often deals to be had and right now Apple Pencil 2 discounts are everywhere. Most of those deals drop the price down to just $79 -- a huge $50 off. That's at Amazon, but the same price is also available at Best Buy and Walmart while Target will charge you just a dollar more at $80.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model is the best of the bunch, with support for advanced features like pressure and tilt sensitivity, tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes. The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-gen models); all 11-inch iPad Pro models; iPad Air (fourth- and fifth-gen models); and the sixth-gen iPad Mini.

Need a new iPad to work with your new Apple Pencil? Our collection of the best iPad deals should have you ready to roll in no time. We also regularly update that list so be sure to check back if you don't see a deal that suits your needs just yet.