Apple Releases Pencil Pro With Haptic Feedback and New Gestures

Apple introduced the Pencil Pro at its iPad event on Tuesday. It's the first new-generation Pencil we've seen since the second-gen Pencil was released in 2018. The Apple Pencil Pro features a new squeeze sensor with haptic feedback and a gyroscope for new barrel roll gestures.

The new squeeze gesture can be used to open a tool palette, and the barrel roll gesture then lets you twist the Pencil to select a new tool or change a brush type, size or color. Haptics provide useful feedback when you squeeze or double-tap, and the haptics can also be used with the hover gesture to help you align elements in your drawing.

The Pencil Pro charges and stores magnetically on the side of the new iPads. Should you misplace the Pencil Pro, it now offers Find My support.

The Pencil Pro costs $129 and is available to order now and will start shipping next week. It's compatible with the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air models released today but not previous iPad models.