The 88 Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Still Remaining
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is over, but there are plenty of deals lingering -- for now.
Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is over, but many of the best deals are still running. So, if the official sale dates passed you by, you still have an opportunity to snag excellent deals on electronics, clothing, tools and home essentials -- but these deals could expire at any moment. We've gathered our favorite deals still remaining from the sale below to give you the best chance of bagging a bargain.
And if you're not looking to spend big or you just have a few bucks left over in the budget, check out our roundup of the Big Spring Sale deals under $25 or the deals CNET readers enjoyed most from the sale. We're also continuing to deliver the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service.
Top Amazon Big Spring Sale deals still available
Stop losing your keys for good with this limited-time AirTag sale. AirTags are some of our favorite item trackers and during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can pick up a pack of four for just $80. That's $19 off the usual asking price and just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for the set, dropping the price of each tracker to just $20.
The Pixel 7A, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are all now available with sizable discounts of up to $500 at Amazon for a limited time.
Samsung is running a unique sale right now on its TVs wherein you can get two for the price of one. Buy one of its 2024 models, and you can get a 65-inch TU690T TV at no extra cost.
Roku is our favorite smart TV interface thanks to its performance and affordability. You don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100.
Bose makes some of the best audio gear on the market and a huge selection of its headphones and Bluetooth speakers are on sale with as much as $100 off regular prices. Top picks include the QuietComfort Ultra; our favorite ANC headphones, and the SoundLink Flex; the best mini Bluetooth speaker.
Do you have spring DIY projects to complete? This sale on DeWalt drills, drivers, saws and more can help you get things shipshape for less.
Apple deals from the Big Spring Sale
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $199 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $99 (save $30)
- Apple AirTag: $24 (save $5)
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80 (save $19)
- Apple iPad Air (5th gen): $449 (save $150)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $350 (save $99)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (save $99)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 (14-inch): $1,400 (save $199)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro (16-inch): $2,250 (save $250)
Big Spring Sale Amazon device deals
- Amazon Fire tablets: Up to 32% off
- Amazon Fire TV Sticks: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Echo speakers: Up to 43% off
- Amazon Echo Show smart displays: Up to 33% off
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets: Up to 36% off
- Amazon Echo Kids smart speakers: From $28
- Amazon Kindle e-readers: Up to 24% off
- Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers: From $45
- Ring video doorbells, cameras and alarms: Up to 44% off
- Blink video doorbells and cameras: Up to 40% off
- Amazon Fire TV sets: Up to 38% off
Big Spring Sale tech deals
- Google Pixel phones: Up to $250 off
- Motorola phones: Up to 42% off
- Meta Quest 2: $194 (save $55)
- Roku Express streaming devices: From $20
- Google Pixel Tablet: Up to $150 off
- Sony headphones and speakers: Up to 40% off
- Bose headphones and speakers: Up to $100 off
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140 (save $40)
- JBL True wireless earbuds up to 40% off
- LG laptops and monitors: Up to 50% off
- Vtoman jump starters and power stations: Up to 47% off
- Insta360 cameras and photography gear: Up to 30% off
- SoundPeats Air4 Pro: $41.59 with code SPA4P4PR
- Satechi accessories: Up to 30% off with Prime
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums: Up to 40% off
- TP-Link Tapo and Kasa smart light switches: Up to 43% off
Big Spring Sale TV deals
- Samsung TV sale: Buy one, get one free
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $230 (save $70)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs: Up to 30% off
- TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: $600 (save $200)
- TCL 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,198 (save $1,100)
- LG 55-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,297 (save $500)
- Hisense 65-inch R6 Series Roku 4K TV: $400 (save $400)
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series ULED 4K Fire TV: $420 (save $130)
- Samsung 65-inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV: $649 (save $200)
Big Spring Sale home and kitchen deals
- DeWalt drill and power tool combo kits up to 46% off
- Shark vacuum cleaners up to 32% off
- Dyson cordless vacuums up to 26% off
- Cuisinart kitchen appliances up to 28% off
- KitchenAid stand mixers, food processors and more: Up to 25% off
- Coway air purifiers up to 31% off
- Levoit Core 300P air purifier: $85 (save $15)
- Mueller kitchen gadgets up to 50% off
- Breville smart ovens: Up to 20% off
- Phomemo portable thermal printer: $133 (save $87)
- Nectar mattresses: Up to 30% off
- Ruggable: Up to 15% off
- 5-outlet surge protector wall charger with USB: $10 (save $10)
- ThisWorx car vacuum: 20% off with code 20SPRINGWORX
- Cloud Massage Shiatsu foot massager: $210 (save $90)
- GearLight LED flashlights: 30% off with code 30GEARLIGHT
- GearLight LED headlamp (2-pack): 30% off with code GEARSAVE20
- Outdoor tools, furniture and accessories: Up to 57% off
Big Spring Sale everyday essential deals
- SnugPad XL wool dryer balls: $11 (save $1)
- Amazon Brands spring cleaning essentials: Up to 22% off
- Amazon Brands coffee pods: Up to 26% off
- Cascade Platinum Plus pods (52 count): $17 (save $3)
- Febreze fabric refresher for pet odor (2 pack): 25% off
- Febreze air mist air freshener (3-pack): 15% off
- Mini ChomChom lint roller: 15% off with code 15MINICHOM
- Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $12 (save $4)
- Energizer Batteries: Up to 38% off
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser (5-pack): 30% off
- Tide Pods (76-count): $16 (save $4)
- Easter candy: Up to 30% off
Big Spring Sale fitness deals
- Freebeat smart exercise bike: $671 (save $119)
- Under Armor apparel, footwear and accesories: Up to 32% off
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $404 (save $145)
- Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: $149 (save $50)
- RitFit leg press hack squat machine: $700 (save $100)
How long does the Amazon Big Spring Sale run?
Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale ran from March 20 through March 25, meaning the sale is officially over for 2024. That being said, there are plenty of deals lingering after the event has closed so there's still chance to score some savings.
What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
Amazon has run smaller spring sales in the past but its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, was like a Prime Day lite with lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, available for a limited time. Select new deals also launched daily, with a smattering of Lightning Deals na Prime-exclusive sales.
The six-day-long sale mainly focused on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with discounts on tech, home and beauty products. Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks also saw deep discounts.
We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but the sale was a decent opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.
Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale did not require a Prime subscription to get in on the deals, although there were some Prime-exclusive deals in the mix. There are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account is always wise going into these sales, but it wasn't essential for this one.
What products are discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
There were thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. These included sales on outdoor furniture, fitness deals, yard tools and spring cleaning essentials, although there were plenty of tech deals to be had too. We saw some stellar headphone deals, TV sales and discounts on home security products to name a few. If the event returns in 2025, expect to see a similar spread of deals.