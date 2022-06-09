When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

As the official start of summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, there's only one thing on the mind of avid deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day. As one of the biggest shopping events of the year, it represents a great opportunity to score some savings on items you've been eyeing over the last few months, with Black Friday-level pricing available across a variety of products. But when exactly is Amazon Prime Day in 2022? Let's speculate!

Previous Amazon Prime Day dates

Since Amazon launched its inaugural Prime Day sale way back in 2015, the company has (mostly) scheduled the event around the same time of year. In fact, outside of the last two years when the dates were shifted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has usually kicked off the sale somewhere around the middle two weeks of July.

Here are all of the previous Amazon Prime Day dates:

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11 to 12

Prime Day 2018: July 16 to 17

Prime Day 2019: July 15 to 16

Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 to 14

Prime Day 2021: June 21 to 22

As you can see, Prime Day was pretty much locked into an early- to mid-July schedule for its first five years before uncertainty around the pandemic in 2020 caused the company to push the sale back to the fall that year. Then last year, Amazon was quick to bring it forward in the calendar once again, kicking off the event in June 2021.

This year it seems that Prime Day is going to return to a more predictable timetable. Amazon has confirmed that this year's event will take its more familiar July spot on the calendar, and the earlier pattern can help us make an educated guess as to when exactly it might be.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 date

Though we don't yet know the precise date for Amazon Prime Day 2022, the company has announced that the event will kick off in July. Since it first extended the event to span two days in 2017, Amazon has generally opted for a Monday-Tuesday or Tuesday-Wednesday format, and we see no reason why it would choose to deviate from that pattern.

Based on the previous event dates, we anticipate that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place either the week of July 11 or the following week, July 18. Our best guess for an exact Prime Day 2022 date would be July 11 and 12 or July 12 and 13.

As we get closer to the event, we're bound to get more specific details from Amazon about this year's sale. Check back as we'll update this article as we learn more.