Amazon Echo Speakers Are Deeply Discounted in Its Big Spring Sale, Obviously

Whether you're new to Amazon's lineup of smart home devices or you have Alexa-powered devices dotted around your home already, it's wisest to wait until they go on sale before picking an Echo speaker up. Thankfully, right now is one such time with Amazon's Big Spring Sale bringing with it a ton of discounts on Echo smart speakers in various sizes with prices discounted by as much as 43%. With the cheapest options going for as little as $23, you could grab yourself several if you'd like.

Amazon's fourth-gen Echo remains our pick as the best overall smart speaker you can buy. It offers good sound quality for its size, delivering plenty of clarity and powerful bass, and support for lossless HD audio when you stream through Amazon Music. The Echo also offers plenty of smart home connectivity. Usually $100, you can pick one up for $65 right now.

For something more compact, consider the fifth-gen Echo Dot. It's our favorite budget smart speaker for 2024 and while it normally lists for $50, it's down to just $35 right now. But if you're looking for the cheapest model on sale, the Echo Pop is currently marked down to $23, a 43% discount on its usual price. There are also other speakers available, including one designed to bring Alexa with you on the road and kid-friendly speakers with parental controls, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to grab the right speaker for your needs.

Be sure to check out other smart home deals to find discounts on a number of smart home devices including smart plugs, lighting, thermostats and more.