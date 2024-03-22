15 Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals So Far, According to CNET Readers
Here are the deals CNET's readers have found most appealing during Amazon's first-ever March event.
Amazon's inaugural Big Spring Sale is almost halfway through, and even though there are tens of thousands of deals available to choose from, CNET readers tend to gravitate towards certain deals. Digging into our data (which contains no personal information, don't worry) paints an interesting picture as to what the winning products are during these sorts of sales in terms of purchase volume.
So, sort of like a popularity contest for discounts, we're rounding up the best deals according to CNET's own readers -- who voted with their wallets -- below. While it's not super surprising to see Apple products like AirPods rank highly, or Big Spring Deals under $25 proving popular, there are a few items in the mix you might not have expected. Since the vast majority of deals are all still available, you can snag some for yourself too.
Since we all have a ton of devices to plug in, and this five-outlet surge protector is just $9, it's maybe not a surprise it tops our list in terms of popularity. It's also got four USB ports so it's super versatile.
AirPods are always popular, but especially so when they get discounted. The newest Pro 'Pods actually dropped down to $180 briefly, which was a new all-time low and caused orders to skyrocket. They are back to $189 now, which is still a solid $60 discount.
Our favorite budget ANC earbuds are down to an even cheaper $50 right now. Just be sure to use code EAP3CNET to get the full savings. Despite their affordability and less well-known branding, CNET headphone expert David Carnoy found them to be solid for their price.
Another Apple accessory proving to be popular is the AirTag. Available in a four-pack for $83, you can save $17 and nab them for just over $20 a pop.
You don't have to spend a fortune to upgrade your home Wi-Fi with one of our top router picks going on sale. It's down to $85 with a further $10 off via an on-page coupon. Though we've seen it hit $70 before, a lot of folks have taken the plunge on this one at $75.
A lot of folks clearly have the same in-flight complaint around audio, but this Bluetooth doohickey from Twelve South solves it. Being 20% off also probably helps.
Roku makes several of our favorite streaming devices, and they are already great value at full price. Being able to score this 4K model at 30% off has prompted a lot of people to pull the trigger on one, though.
More popular Big Spring Sale deals:
- TCL 75-inch QM8 Series smart TV: $1,198 (save $1,100)
- TP-Link RE220 Wi-Fi extender: $15 (save $5)
- APC P11U2 SurgeArrest surge protector: $40 (save $17)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max: $40 (save $20)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $70)
- Tineco Pure One S11: $340 (save $60)
- Anker Soundcore Motion 300 Bluetooth speaker: $64 (save $16)
- Aqara Smart Lock U100: $150 (save $80)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is running through March 25, so you still have a little bit of time left to snag the above deals. Be aware though, that any of the deals above could sell out or see its price rise before that stated end date, so buying sooner is always better if you want to avoid disappointment.
