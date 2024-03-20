Snag a Fire TV Stick in Amazon's Big Spring Sale From as Little as $20

Whether you're looking to add some much-needed smarts to an old dumb TV or are trying to avoid the lackluster interface of your smart TV, a streaming device is often a must. The Amazon's Fire TV streaming products are among the best around, especially given the prices. But right now those prices are even more appealing, thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale event.

That means you can now smarten up your TV viewing experience with prices starting as low as $20. But remember that this event is only going to be live for a few days so factor that into your buying decision, before it's too late.

If you're not sure which Fire TV Stick to choose, have a look at our list of the best Fire TV Sticks to compare. One of our favorites for anyone with a 4K TV who wants to take advantage of ultra high-definition streaming is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's currently priced at $40, saving you 33%. The device also offers high dynamic range with the HDR10 Plus format, and streaming can be lightning-fast with Wi-Fi 6E support.

If you don't have a 4K TV or aren't particularly worried about streaming in the highest resolution, the most affordable model at this sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which you can grab for just $20, $10 off. It's our favorite budget option and only offers the basics, allowing you to access your favorite streaming apps through any HD TV. Or, for just $5 more, you can upgrade to an Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently on sale at 38% off the regular price.

And if you want the total powerhouse, the Fire TV Cube also offers 4K streaming and is the fastest streamer in this sale -- it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's $115 right now. It has Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet, hands-free Alexa, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos.