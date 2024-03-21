Over 30 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Under $25

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is well underway, bringing with it a ton of limited-time deals you can grab right now. While a lot of the buzzworthy tech blowouts carry a hefty price tag, there are a massive amount of markdowns you can still swing on a budget. If you're a bargain hunter looking for bottom-dollar prices, we've got you covered.

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best finds you can snag for under $25, including discounts on Samsung, Anker and even some of Amazon's own devices that you can take advantage of right now.

GearLight LED FlashLight (2-pack): $7 This two-pack of ultrabright mini camping flashlights are a great deal. Right now you can score them for $7 when you clip the on-page coupon and use promo code 30GEARLIGHT to score additional savings. Details Save $23 $7 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 If you're looking for a budget streamer, this deal is a great buy. It comes with an Alexa voice remote, and it integrates well with Echo speakers if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

Renpho Smart Jump Rope: $20 Track your time, number of jumps and calories with this smart jump rope that connects to the Renpho Health app so you can see your progress. And if you're a Prime member, you can get it for just $17 when you include the on-page coupon savings. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

More deals you can grab for under $25:

Check out our roundup of all the great deals happening at Amazon right now or check out the deals happening during Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week.