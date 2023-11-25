The 32 Most Popular Black Friday Deals, According to CNET Readers
Shop these trending Black Friday sales on Apple gear, PS5, vacuums, earbuds and more before they disappear.
Black Friday weekend is here, and with the main event day now in the rearview mirror, it's a good time to take a look at the most popular deals so far -- and identify any savings you need to be snagging while you still can.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs and laptops, plus plenty of Black Friday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers are actually buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)
The most popular Black Friday deals of 2023
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best overall AirPods on the market and are proving to be a popular pick for Black Friday with a near-$60 discount.
The Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite streaming device, and it's apparently yours too, with plenty of these being picked up over the last week since its price dropped to just $25.
One of relatively few nontech items to break into our chart, the Tineco Pure One S11 is the best cordless vacuum and this over-$100 discount has people buying it in droves.
Black Friday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in.
Another Apple device proving popular is the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Various versions are $70 off with all-time low prices starting at $329. This deal is still live, so get it while you can.
You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones this Black Friday, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link is landing in a lot of carts this Black Friday. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.
Apple's entry-level iPad has been sitting at $230 for a couple of days and that $99 discount has been enough for lots of folks to take the plunge. The base-spec model is currently sold out at that price, but the 256GB model is still available with the same steep savings.
These discounted wool dryer balls help you save money on energy down the line so are a solid investment at just $10 -- and a lot of you seem to agree.
Though no longer the newest AirPods, the second-gen model is a solid way to get in on the Apple audio experience for much less -- and this near-$60 discount helps.
At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more.
The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are our favorite budget earbuds and they're even cheaper with this Black Friday deal.
At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you're in the market for a streaming stick. It's still on sale at this price.
While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone.
One of the best PS5 Black Friday deals has been this bundle featuring the new slim console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at a $70 saving. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is also available.
This 12-in-1 tool is a staff favorite of ours and, at a discounted price of $21, it's a Black Friday favorite of yours.
Other popular deals
The products below didn't crack the top 15 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers and are worth snapping up where still available. Any deviations from Black Friday prices are noted.
- LifeStraw personal water filter: $10 (save $10)
- Anker 5-in-1 outlet extender: $19 (save $11)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $20 (save $10)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $179 (save $70)
- Bose SoundLink Flex: $119 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $739 (save $60) -- was $730 on Black Friday
- Apple Pencil 2: $89 (save $40)
- TP-Link Archer AX21 router: $70 (save $30 with coupon)
- Method foaming hand soap: $3 (save $2)
- Apple MagSafe Charger: $29 (save $10 with coupon)
- Apple AirPods 3: $140 (save $29)
- Amooca car headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 (save $4)
- Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds: $22 (save $28 with coupon)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: $199 (save $130)
- TCL 65-inch QM8 4K smart TV: $898 (save $30)
- Apple iPad (10th gen): $349 (save $100)
More Black Friday deals from CNET
