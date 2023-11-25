X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The 32 Most Popular Black Friday Deals, According to CNET Readers

Shop these trending Black Friday sales on Apple gear, PS5, vacuums, earbuds and more before they disappear.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
3 min read

Black Friday weekend is here, and with the main event day now in the rearview mirror, it's a good time to take a look at the most popular deals so far -- and identify any savings you need to be snagging while you still can.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs and laptops, plus plenty of Black Friday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers are actually buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

The most popular Black Friday deals of 2023

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $190

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best overall AirPods on the market and are proving to be a popular pick for Black Friday with a near-$60 discount. 

Details
Save $59
$190 at Amazon

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our favorite streaming device, and it's apparently yours too, with plenty of these being picked up over the last week since its price dropped to just $25. 

Details
Save $15
$25 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum: $199

One of relatively few nontech items to break into our chart, the Tineco Pure One S11 is the best cordless vacuum and this over-$100 discount has people buying it in droves.

Details
Save $101
$199 at Amazon

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18

Black Friday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in. 

Details
Up to 71% off
See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $329

Another Apple device proving popular is the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Various versions are $70 off with all-time low prices starting at $329. This deal is still live, so get it while you can. 

Details
Save $70
$329 at Amazon

TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $15

You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones this Black Friday, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link is landing in a lot of carts this Black Friday. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. 

Details
Save $20
$15 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen, 256GB): $380

Apple's entry-level iPad has been sitting at $230 for a couple of days and that $99 discount has been enough for lots of folks to take the plunge. The base-spec model is currently sold out at that price, but the 256GB model is still available with the same steep savings.

Details
Save $99
$380 at Amazon

SnugPad XL wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10

These discounted wool dryer balls help you save money on energy down the line so are a solid investment at just $10 -- and a lot of you seem to agree.

Details
Save $15
$10 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 2: $80

Though no longer the newest AirPods, the second-gen model is a solid way to get in on the Apple audio experience for much less -- and this near-$60 discount helps.

Details

Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Save $59
$80 at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80

At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more. 

Details
Save $19
$80 at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro 3: $56

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are our favorite budget earbuds and they're even cheaper with this Black Friday deal.

Details
Save $27
$56 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you're in the market for a streaming stick. It's still on sale at this price. 

Details
Save $25
$25 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: $299

While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone.

Details
Save $68
$299 at Amazon

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499

One of the best PS5 Black Friday deals has been this bundle featuring the new slim console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at a $70 saving. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle is also available.

Details
Save $71
$499 at Amazon

Gerber Gear Dime mini multitool: $21

This 12-in-1 tool is a staff favorite of ours and, at a discounted price of $21, it's a Black Friday favorite of yours.

Details
Save $8
$21 at Amazon

Other popular deals

The products below didn't crack the top 15 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers and are worth snapping up where still available. Any deviations from Black Friday prices are noted.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Black Friday Deals by category

Black Friday Deals by price