The 32 Most Popular Black Friday Deals, According to CNET Readers

Black Friday weekend is here, and with the main event day now in the rearview mirror, it's a good time to take a look at the most popular deals so far -- and identify any savings you need to be snagging while you still can.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

While there are ongoing deals on big-ticket items like Apple products, TVs and laptops, plus plenty of Black Friday steals under $25, we've been digging into the data to see what CNET readers are actually buying this holiday shopping season. The products below are the most popular items at Amazon that CNET readers clicked on in our stories, measured by unit volume for the last seven days combined. (To be clear, your privacy is protected: We only have access to aggregate data from our user base; there's no way for us to identify the purchases of individual users.)

The most popular Black Friday deals of 2023

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18 Black Friday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in. Details Up to 71% off See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: $329 Another Apple device proving popular is the latest Apple Watch Series 9. Various versions are $70 off with all-time low prices starting at $329. This deal is still live, so get it while you can. Details Save $70 $329 at Amazon

TP-Link Wi-Fi extender: $15 You're not the only one looking to banish Wi-Fi dead zones this Black Friday, and this cheap way to do it from TP-Link is landing in a lot of carts this Black Friday. Clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. Details Save $20 $15 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen, 256GB): $380 Apple's entry-level iPad has been sitting at $230 for a couple of days and that $99 discount has been enough for lots of folks to take the plunge. The base-spec model is currently sold out at that price, but the 256GB model is still available with the same steep savings. Details Save $99 $380 at Amazon

SnugPad XL wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 These discounted wool dryer balls help you save money on energy down the line so are a solid investment at just $10 -- and a lot of you seem to agree. Details Save $15 $10 at Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-pack): $80 At a 20% discount, you can nab AirTag trackers at just $20 apiece and keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets and more. Details Save $19 $80 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 At half off, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid pickup if you're in the market for a streaming stick. It's still on sale at this price. Details Save $25 $25 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle: $299 While direct discounts on Switch consoles have been hard to come by, this Mario Kart bundle has proven popular. It includes the Switch hardware plus the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership for the price of the console alone. Details Save $68 $299 at Amazon

Other popular deals

The products below didn't crack the top 15 by units sold, but they definitely sparked interest among our readers and are worth snapping up where still available. Any deviations from Black Friday prices are noted.