Take 25% Off a New Mattress at Plank Right Now for Fourth of July

Ditch your old mattress and upgrade to a new one with proper support at a great price so you can rest easy.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Plank Firm mattress is displayed on a platform bed in a bedroom.
Plank

Buying a new mattress may not be as flashy as upgrading to the latest tech, but your mattress is one of the most important items in your home and can affect your overall health. If you find yourself struggling to get comfortable or fall asleep at night, it may be time to upgrade to a mattress with proper support. But you shouldn't overpay for a new mattress. There are plenty of mattress deals out there if you shop around. Right now you can save 25% off sitewide at Plank when you use code JULY25 at checkout. 

There are a few mattresses you can choose from, including the Plank Firm, which scored a spot on our best firm mattress roundup. Plank is our favorite firm mattress in a box you can buy, partially because it's flippable, with two sides of firmness levels. A firm bed can support you during the night and keep your spine more aligned than some other options that may not offer enough support. This deal brings the price down to $999 for the queen size model (save $333). Note, however, that heavier sleepers may need more support than you can find in this foam model.

There are other mattress options available as well, including the premium hybrid Luxe model. It's deeper, measuring over 13 inches tall, and it has TitanCore coils for even more support. Right now the queen size is marked down to $1,149 -- a $383 discount from its usual price. 

All mattress purchases come with a 120-night risk-free trial and a 10-year warranty, just in case. And be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Fourth of July sales happening now to save big on a plethora of other popular items for Independence Day. 

