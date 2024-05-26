X
Save Up to 30% Off With Satechi's Memorial Day Accessory Sale, But Do It Soon

Satechi's Memorial Day sale means that you can save up to 30% off your entire order and the more you spend, the more you save.

Oliver Haslam
Stephanie Barnes
Satechi Accessories
Satechi is known for creating super sleek and innovative accessories for a host of products including Apple's Macs, phones and tablets. Now the company is running its very own Memorial Day sale which means that you can save 25% off with the code MD25 and 30% off all orders of $150 more with code MD30. Remember that these codes are only going to work through the Memorial Day weekend and that means placing your order soon if you want to lock those discounts in.

You'll find Satechi's best-selling accessories available for less during this sale, starting with Satechi's USB4 multiport adapter. This adapter has all the ports you need and allows USB-C charging up to 100 watts, up to 8K HDMI output, an ethernet connection and a couple of micro/SD card readers. This model usually lists at $150 which means you'll save 30% with the MD30 code and pay just $105.

If you've been looking for an easy way to charge multiple devices at the same time, you can grab this compact charging station. Satechi's Dock5 is available for $45, and remember that the more you spend, the more you save. Just make sure to enter the correct discount code depending on how much you spend.

Now that you've saved on your accessories, why not also save on your next computer as well? We've found all the best Memorial Day Apple deals including discounts on iPad and laptops, 

