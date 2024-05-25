Best Apple Memorial Day Sales: Snag the Top Deals on iPads, Apple Watches, Macs and More
Score great bargains on just about every Apple device this holiday weekend.
While Apple itself may not have big deals on its products, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others have huge Memorial Day sales that could save you a good amount of money on a new piece of tech. These include some of the best Apple products like AirPods, MacBooks, iPhones, the Apple Watch and more.
Don’t miss our Memorial Day live deals coverage for a real-time look at the best deals as we find them.
We've rounded up the best Apple deals currently available, so you don't have to hunt them down yourself. Check out some of the highlights below and be sure to check back regularly -- we'll be updating this list throughout the holiday weekend.
iPad deals
Save on popular iPad models this weekend:
- 8.3-inch iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (save $99)
- 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- 10.9-inch iPad (10th gen): $329 (save $20)
- 10.9-inch M1 iPad Air (5th gen): $399 (save $170)
- 11-inch M2 iPad Air (6th gen): $570 (save $30)
- 11-inch M4 iPad Pro: $950 (save $49)
Mac deals
Save on Apple's latest Mac laptops and desktops:
- 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air: $830 (save $170)
- 13.6-inch M3 MacBook Air: $999 (save $100)
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro: $1,449 (save $150)
- 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro: $1,799 (save $200)
- 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro: $2,299 (save $200)
- 24-inch M1 iMac: $813 (save $437)
- 24-inch M3 iMac: $1,199 (save $100)
- M2 Mac Mini: $499 (save $100)
- M2 Pro Mac Mini (512GB): $1,199 (save $100)
Apple Watch deals
Multiple Apple Watches are all marked down right now:
- 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $189 (save $60)
- 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $229 (save $50)
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- 45mm Apple Watch Series 9: $359 (save $70)
- 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2: $729 (save $70)
AirPods and Beats deals
AirPods:
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C): $190 (save $60)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99)
Beats by Dre:
- Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones: $250 (save $100)
- Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds with Apple H1 chip: $200 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones: $150 (save $50)
iPhone deals
Most retailers offer trade-in deals, but if you're buying a new phone with or without a trade-in, be sure to check out our list of the best iPhone deals. We'll also add any notable unlocked iPhone deals right here if and when they become available.
More Apple deals
Find smaller Apple accessories, bundles and other odds and ends here:
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $79 (save $20)
- Apple AirTag: $25 (save $4)
- Apple USB-C to Lightning cable (2m): $25 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil (USB-C): $69 (save $10)
- Apple Pencil tips (4-pack): $12 (save $7)
- Logitech Folio Touch Keyboard: $130 (save $160)
How we choose the best Memorial Day Apple deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have been reviewing and working with Apple products of all varieties for many years. We pride ourselves on helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We’ve gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no manufacturers are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews are important for any product, but especially for deeply discounted items even when they're made by Apple. If it doesn't get updates anymore, for example, the discount wasn’t really worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we’ll let you know up front so you don’t come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.