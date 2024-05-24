Save Up to 25% Off Case-Mate Phone Accessories, Bags and More This Memorial Day Weekend

We might not have officially reached the Memorial Day weekend just yet, but that hasn't stopped the deals from flowing. There are Memorial Day deals available on all manner of things but if you're someone who can't seem to stop dropping their phone, your money couldn't go anywhere better than a new phone case. Thankfully, Case-Mate is running a sale that can save you up to 25% offyour order and all you have to do is enter the discount code MDW24 during the checkout process. That code's good through May 27, but you'll pay full price after that date.

The sale can seem complicated at first blush, but it's actually really simple. Enter the discount code when checking out and the discount will automatically be applied, but that discount changes depending on how much you spend. You'll save 25% when you spend more than $100 while spending more than $75 gets you 20% off. Orders of $50 or more save 15%, too.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

All categories are included in the sale including cases for Samsung phones starting around the $35 mark. Case-Mate also offers a range of waterproof pouches for your phone with prices from just $20 while things like phone charms and straps start from just $30.

Remember that the more you spend the more you save. Looking to save even more without breaking the bank? Our list of the best Memorial Day sales under $25 has some great deals you won't want to miss.