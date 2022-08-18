Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's Latest Phones and Accessories

Following Samsung's semiannual Unpacked event, you can now preorder the company's new foldable phones as well as the newly unveiled Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earbuds. While the upfront prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 might seem out of reach at first blush, Samsung is offering some stellar deals that cut their prices down with additional bundle savings if you add on the new accessories.

The flagship Z Fold 4 foldable phone is the most expensive of the new products with a $1,800 starting price. Also among the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals is Samsung's promotion, which grants you a discount up to $1,000 when you trade in your old phone.

Samsung Score as much as $1,000 off your Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder with trade-in direct at Samsung and get a storage upgrade at no extra cost. That means you'll get the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB variant. You'll also get a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen and $200 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. Bundle deals are also available if you buy your Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside a Galaxy Watch 5 or a set of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

There's a similar Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal that offers up to $900 off the device's regular $1,000 starting price, meaning you can snag one for as little as $100.

Samsung Earn as much as $900 in enhanced trade-in credit against the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Samsung and snag the device from just $100. At this preorder stage, you'll also get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB device plus a free Silicone Cover with Ring and $100 Samsung credit. Again, extra bundle benefits are available when bought alongside a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

On the accessories front, there are Galaxy Watch 5 deals and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder savings too with trade-in credit and free wireless chargers up for grabs. Check out the details below.

Samsung Samsung is offering as much as $240 off Galaxy Watch 5 preorders when you trade in your old smartwatch. You'll also get a free wireless charger worth $90 as well as $50 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. Additional bundle deals with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the new foldable phones are also available.

Samsung You can trade in your old earbuds when preordering the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You'll get as much as $75 off and a free wireless charger worth $60. Samsung is also offering up to 30% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when preordered alongside its new foldable phones and the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

