How to Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Expect improved battery life, health features and new navigation tools.

Nelson Aguilar
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
The two new Samsung smartwatches are available for preorder starting today.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro during its Unpacked event on Wednesday -- and they're both currently available for preorder.

Although there wasn't much of a design change from the Galaxy Watch 4, the new smartwatches do have a longer-lasting battery and a skin temperature measurement sensor as a new health feature. 

The bigger Watch 5 Pro is geared towards outdoor sports enthusiasts and features a durable titanium design, 80-hour battery life and exclusive tools like turn-by-turn navigation.

You can preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro starting Aug. 10, and they will ship on Aug. 26. 

The Bluetooth-only Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that'll cost you $50 more -- the Watch 5 starts at $330 and the Watch 5 Pro starts at $500.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 

Samsung

Starts at $280

Get $125 trade-in credit and a free Wireless Duo Charger with your preorder.

$280 at Samsung

Best Buy

Starts at $280

Free $40 e-gift card with purchase.

$280 at Best Buy

Amazon

Starts at $280

Get a free Wireless Charger Duo with your preorder. Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

$280 at Amazon

Verizon

$330 (LTE version)

Trade in your eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit.

$280 at Verizon

AT&T

$330 (LTE version)

If you buy a Watch 5 you can get one free, but you must meet several requirements.

$330 at AT&T

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

Starts at $450

Get $125 trade-in credit and a free Wireless Duo Charger with your preorder.

$450 at Samsung

Best Buy

Starts at $450

Free $60 e-gift card with purchase.

$450 at Best Buy

Amazon

Starts at $450

Get a free Wireless Charger Duo with your preorder. Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

$450 at Amazon

Verizon

$500 (LTE version)

Trade in your eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit.

$450 at Verizon

AT&T

$500 (LTE version)

If you buy a Watch 5 Pro you can get one free, but you must meet several requirements.

$500 at AT&T
