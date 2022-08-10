Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder: Where to Buy Samsung's New Flip Phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now official, having just been unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event. After several months of rumors, leaks and wishcasting leading up to the Aug. 10 event, the latest Samsung flip phone is now available to preorder and you can even save on one with these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals.

The successor to 2021's Galaxy Z Flip 3, the 4th-generation device retains the familiar vertical-folding design with a 1.9-inch cover screen, the display on the outside when the phone is closed, and a 6.7-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate. Notable upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a larger 3,700-mAh battery plus a smaller overall profile. Its main camera still has a 12-megapixel resolution though the sensor has been improved for better low-light performance.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

We dubbed the Z Flip 3 as the first foldable phone you may actually want to buy and the Z Flip 4 improves on it in some key areas. It's likely to steal the Z Flip 3's spot on our list of the best phones to buy in 2022 once we've had chance to put it through its paces. If you want to be among the first to snag one, there are already a ton of Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to take advantage of at this preorder stage.

What colors does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 come in?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in bora purple, graphite, pink gold and blue color options.

How much does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost?

At its full retail price, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000. That gets you the base spec 128GB variant. US pricing for each model is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB): $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB): $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512GB): $1,220

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals below for some ways to save on these retail prices.

Best Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals

Though you've missed Samsung's early adopter deal that was offered before Unpacked kicked off, there are still plenty of Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder deals to take advantage of. We've rounded up the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals from carriers and retailers below so you know where the best preorder spot is right now.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your carrier or preferred retailer is not listed below.

Score as much as $900 off your Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder with trade-in direct at Samsung and get a storage upgrade at no extra cost. You can also get up to $200 in Samsung credit when you bundle Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with the Z Flip 4.

Trade in your old Galaxy phone to AT&T and get up to $1,000 off your Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorder. The phone traded in can be from any year and in any condition, too. Better still, customers who pre-order at AT&T will get a free storage bump -- meaning double the storage space -- plus a free Samsung case. With this promotion, you can effectively get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for only free on a qualifying unlimited plan and, if you preorder, you'll get the 256GB model for that price instead of the 128GB variant. The $1,000 credit takes place over a 36-month period, and if you cancel service before the 36 months is over you'll have to pay the remaining balance. Also be aware that credits begin within three bills and require that you pay all taxes and associated fees on the retail price up front.

Trade in your old or damaged phone at Verizon and get as much as $800 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with select Unlimited plans. Switchers will also get a further $200 bonus.

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can take $450 off a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 through Sept. 8. The deal requires a new Xfinity Mobile line for new customers and existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

T-Mobile is offering you the chance to snag the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from as little as $0 with up to $1,000 in bill credits on a qualifying Magenta Max or premium plan. The credits will be applied over 24 or 36 months.

Best Buy is giving you a storage bump at no extra cost and dishing out free cases with unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders. That means you can get the 256GB model at a $60 discount and pick up a Silicone Ring Case for free.

Amazon has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 available to preorder, though there are no savings to be found there at present.