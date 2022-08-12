Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio.

The new $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are likely to displace the Galaxy Buds 2 as our top Samsung pick in our list of the best wireless earbuds when we've had chance to put them through their paces, though you don't have to pay full price for a set with these Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals.

Richard Peterson/CNET

Preorders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now open with the earbuds being officially released on Aug. 26 alongside Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones.

What colors do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in?

The Buds 2 Pro are available in graphite, white and Bora purple.

How much do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost?

At their full retail price, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost $230, though trade-in and bundle deals can help you get them for less.

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals below for some ways to save on their retail prices.

Best Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals

Whether you've got an older set of earbuds to trade in or you fancy bundling the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with one of Samsung's new foldable phones, we've got you covered when it comes to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder deals.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your preferred retailer is not listed below.

If you preorder before their Aug. 26 launch, you can get up to $75 off when trading in your old earbuds plus a free wireless charger and $30 Samsung credit. Samsung is also offering up to 30% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when preordered alongside its new foldable phones and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

You can get a free Samsung wireless charger worth $60 with your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorder at Amazon.

Like Amazon, Best Buy is also offering a free Samsung charging pad worth $60 with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders. You can pick your order up in store on release day, too.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available to preorder at Verizon though the carrier is not currently offering any deals on Samsung's new earbuds.