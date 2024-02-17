X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Over $400 on Your Next Nectar Mattress This Presidents Day

Nectar mattresses are some of the most popular. They're also some of the most highly discounted for Presidents Day at up to 40% off.

screen-shot-2021-11-16-at-1-36-43-pm.png
screen-shot-2021-11-16-at-1-36-43-pm.png
Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Sociology Credentials
  • Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
Taylor Leamey
2 min read
A Nectar mattress is displayed in a yellow bedroom space with a bed, two night stands, a rug and more.
Nectar/CNET

Nectar mattress: $659

Save $440

The flagship Nectar mattress is one of the most popular mattresses because of its dense memory foam feel and budget-friendly price tag. A queen all-foam Nectar mattress usually retails for $1,099, so to save over $400 on a mattress is one of the most generous Presidents Day mattress sales you'll find. The Nectar mattress is also available in a hybrid construction, which is on sale for $799.

$659 at Nectar

A quality mattress is central to getting quality sleep that helps your body heal and recover. A bed that suits your sleeping needs can make a world of difference in making sure drifting off is easy. An old, worn-out bed can not only keep you up at night but also contribute to joint and back pain. 

If you've been putting off buying a new bed, you're in luck. Presidents Day is one of the best times to buy a bed, because it's the first big mattress sale of the year, and brands tend to offer major discounts.

Read more: Best Mattresses for Quality Sleep

Nectar is one of the most popular mattress brands, known for making comfy memory foam beds at reasonable prices. Our mattress experts often recommend them to people who love it when a bed sucks you into the memory foam layers. Right now, you can get up to 40% off Nectar mattresses, including the flagship Nectar bed, Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper in all-foam and hybrid constructions. 

Additionally, you can score a bedding bundle for only $159 instead of the retail price of $599. A bedding bundle from Nectar includes two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Alternatively, if you're also looking for a frame, Nectar is offering 50% off adjustable frame bundles.

the-nectar-premier-mattress-bf

Nectar Premier: $949

Save $550

Taking a step up from the Nectar mattress, the Nectar Premier has thicker layers of memory foam than the flagship option. It's more responsive, making it an excellent choice for memory foam lovers and people on the fence about dense memory foam. 

Right now, you can get the all-foam Nectar Premier mattress for only $949, which saves you $550. The hybrid version, which we recommend for anyone who wants the durability and added support of pocketed coils, is on sale for $1,099. That's $700 of savings. 

$949 at Nectar

Nectar mattress Presidents Day pricing

SizeMeasurementsOriginal priceSale price
Twin 38x75 inches$699$349
Twin XL 38x80 inches$899$549
Full 54x74 inches$949$569
Queen 60x80 inches$1,099$659
King/Cal king 76x80 inches$1,399$849
Split king 76x80 inches$1,798$1,098

Nectar's Presidents Day sale with up to 40% off mattresses can save you hundreds on your next bed. It's one of the best sales I've seen so far, dropping the already affordable beds to under $1,000 for a queen size.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech