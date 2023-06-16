Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save On Saatva Mattresses With $500 Off Orders of $1,000 or More

Upgrade to one of our favorite premium mattresses right now and get better sleep for less.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Solaire adjustable mattress by Saatva is displayed by the water.
Saatva

Tossing and turning is never a welcome experience, and if you find yourself regularly struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep, it may be time to upgrade to a new mattress. Getting a more restful sleep is essential for good health and staying focused during the day, but premium mattresses often come with a premium price tag to match. If you're looking to upgrade, now's the time. Saatva is currently slashing prices by $500 on orders of $1,000 or more. This offer is available now through June 23 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET, June 24). 

Saatva has a number of excellent mattresses. One of the best mattress options you can get is the Classic mattress Saatva offers. It's a hybrid mattress that has plenty of firmness and support for most sleepers. With Saatva's discount slashing the price by $500, you'll get this mattress in a queen size for just $1,495

And for those looking for a mattress for heavier sleepers that need extra support and durability, the Saatva HD is a great option. This offer means you'll pay just $2,795 for this luxury pillow-top mattress in a queen size. 

However, if you need a mattress you can customize, you may want to invest in the Solaire adjustable firmness mattress. It's our top pick for adjustable mattresses on the market thanks to its 50 precise firmness options and right now it's marked down to $3,245.

And if you want to see what else is out there, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
