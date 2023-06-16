Save On Saatva Mattresses With $500 Off Orders of $1,000 or More

Tossing and turning is never a welcome experience, and if you find yourself regularly struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep, it may be time to upgrade to a new mattress. Getting a more restful sleep is essential for good health and staying focused during the day, but premium mattresses often come with a premium price tag to match. If you're looking to upgrade, now's the time. Saatva is currently slashing prices by $500 on orders of $1,000 or more. This offer is available now through June 23 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET, June 24).

Saatva has a number of excellent mattresses. One of the best mattress options you can get is the Classic mattress Saatva offers. It's a hybrid mattress that has plenty of firmness and support for most sleepers. With Saatva's discount slashing the price by $500, you'll get this mattress in a queen size for just $1,495.

And for those looking for a mattress for heavier sleepers that need extra support and durability, the Saatva HD is a great option. This offer means you'll pay just $2,795 for this luxury pillow-top mattress in a queen size.

However, if you need a mattress you can customize, you may want to invest in the Solaire adjustable firmness mattress. It's our top pick for adjustable mattresses on the market thanks to its 50 precise firmness options and right now it's marked down to $3,245.

