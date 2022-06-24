Early Prime Day Deals Roe v. Wade Overturned Surface Laptop Go 2 Review 4th of July Sales M2 MacBook Pro Deals Healthy Meal Delivery Best TVs for Every Budget Noise-Canceling Earbuds Dip to $100
Deals

Save $70 on Razer's Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Ahead of Prime Day

This $130 headset is packed with features like 50mm titanium drivers that will keep your head in the game.
The Razer Kaira Pro dual wireless gaming headset rests on a table near a gaming console.
Razer

Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Xbox, PC or another format, it's time to upgrade to a gaming headset if you're still using a traditional headset model. A gaming headset can provide immersive audio and other features that will give you a better gaming experience, whether you're a novice or a pro. 

With Prime Day officially set to kick off July 12, and early Prime Day deals already available, now is a great time to find big bargains on top tech (among a ton of other markdowns). And right now Amazon has the Razer Kaira Pro dual wireless gaming headset discounted by $70, bringing the cost to just $130. 

This gaming accessory boasts a ton of features, including TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can tune highs, mids and lows separately to produce rich, full-range sound and immerse you in the game for extended sessions.

The detachable HyperClear Supercardioid mic on the Kaira Pro provides a good amount of voice isolation, and the included SmartSwitch technology automatically mutes a game, easily switching from audio on your console to your phone when you answer a call via the on-ear controls, making it super easy to stay connected to both worlds. 

This particular headset is compatible with PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, mobile and devices with Bluetooth audio capacity. However there is a Razer Kaira headset designed for Xbox available, as well as a non-Pro version that's discounted to just $100.