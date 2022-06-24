Save $70 on Razer's Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset Ahead of Prime Day

Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Xbox, PC or another format, it's time to upgrade to a gaming headset if you're still using a traditional headset model. A gaming headset can provide immersive audio and other features that will give you a better gaming experience, whether you're a novice or a pro.

With Prime Day officially set to kick off July 12, and early Prime Day deals already available, now is a great time to find big bargains on top tech (among a ton of other markdowns). And right now Amazon has the dual wireless gaming headset discounted by $70, bringing the cost to just $130.

This gaming accessory boasts a ton of features, including TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can tune highs, mids and lows separately to produce rich, full-range sound and immerse you in the game for extended sessions.

The detachable HyperClear Supercardioid mic on the Kaira Pro provides a good amount of voice isolation, and the included SmartSwitch technology automatically mutes a game, easily switching from audio on your console to your phone when you answer a call via the on-ear controls, making it super easy to stay connected to both worlds.

This particular headset is compatible with PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, mobile and devices with Bluetooth audio capacity. However there is a Razer Kaira headset available, as well as a that's discounted to just $100.