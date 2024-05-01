When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's Prime Day is usually chockablock with deep discounts and doorbusters that bring back crowds of bargain hunters year after year. While Amazon has experimented with October sales in recent years, and a new Big Spring Sale earlier this year, the main Prime Day bonanza usually takes place in the summer -- and 2024 will be no different.

Shoppers looking to snag must-have items and can't-miss price drops won't have to wait too much longer. Amazon's Prime Day sale is set to take place this coming July, where we're sure to see plenty of exclusive offers available to Prime members across a wide array of product categories. And other retail giants may also offer competing sales of their own, so we'll keep you up to date on all the best bargains from around the web. We'll also be covering everything essential, from how to prepare for the big event to preventing porch pirates, along with the secret way to score great deals without paying for Prime.

Amazon's Prime Day 2024 date

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will take place in July, though the company hasn't yet put an exact date on the 10th iteration of its Prime Day event. We'd wager the event will take place on July 9 and 10, the week after Fourth of July sales wrap up, but we'll be keeping our fingers on the pulse of the upcoming sale, and you can count on us to keep you updated as the information is released.

In the past, some discounts were released earlier than the main sale to entice customers. If there is another early price drop sale before the event's arrival, we'll be sure to keep you informed, so organized shoppers can jump ahead of the crowd for top tech deals and all those back-to-school, summertime and household necessities.

Amazon deals to shop now

You don't have to wait to cash in on big savings, though. Check out these bargains that are live now.

Previous Amazon Prime Day dates



Since Amazon launched its inaugural Prime Day sale way back in 2015, the company has (mostly) scheduled the event around the same time of year. In fact, outside of a couple of recent years when the dates were shifted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon historically tends to kick off the sale somewhere within the middle two weeks of July.

Here are all of the previous Amazon Prime Day dates:

Prime Day 2015: July 15

Prime Day 2016: July 12

Prime Day 2017: July 11 to 12

Prime Day 2018: July 16 to 17

Prime Day 2019: July 15 to 16

Prime Day 2020: Oct. 13 to 14

Prime Day 2021: June 21 to 22

Prime Day 2022: July 12 to 13

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Oct. 11 to 12

Prime Day 2023: July 11 to 12



Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Oct. 10 to 11

As you can see, Prime Day was pretty much locked into an early- to mid-July schedule for its first five years before uncertainty around the pandemic in 2020 caused the company to push the sale back to the fall of that year. Then in 2021, Amazon was quick to bring it forward in the calendar once again, kicking off the event in an uncharacteristic June slot.

For 2022, Amazon returned the event to its customary July spot, kicking off on July 12, though the October slot was used for the Prime Early Access Sale, marking the first time the company had hosted two Prime Day-like sales in one year. Amazon followed that pattern for 2023 with a July Prime Day proper followed by a second Prime Day of sorts in October with the company's Prime Big Deal Days event. With a July date now confirmed for 2024, we will keep our eyes peeled for any news about a second event this fall.