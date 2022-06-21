Amazon Prime Day Best VPNs in 2022 How Solar Panels Save Money Recession-Proof Your Finances Sleep Supplements Beyond Melatonin
Early Prime Day Deals: 72 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

You don't have to wait until July to shop the sale with several early Prime Day deals having already launched at Amazon.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
3 min read
Collage of products featuring Toshiba Fire TV, iRobot Roomba i3, AirPods Max, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test
CNET

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The official Prime Day dates may be a few weeks away but the sale has already begun at Amazon. It's not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its own-brand devices seeing prices slashed before the 48-hour event rolls around and we're seeing several early Prime Day deals launching today to get us all in the mood for a summer of savings. 

There are some stellar TV promotions for Prime members as well as discounts across pretty much every category of product Amazon sells. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below to save you scouring the site yourself. We'll add more early Prime Day deals here as we see them.

Early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Early Prime Day deals on tech and gaming

Early Prime Day deals on home and garden

  • Get 15% off new products from Amazon Brands.
  • Save 20% on Everlywell Food Sensitivity Tests.
  • Eufy's HomeVac S11 Infinity cordless vacuum has an on-page coupon for $50 off
  • Save $100 on LG's PuriCare Mini portable air purifier for 50% off.
  • NOCO's Boost Plus car jump starter is 20% off
  • Tidy up your garden with 21% off this Greenworks trimmer and leaf blower combo kit.
  • Bosch's Power Tools Combo Kit has dropped to $99.
  • Pick up this Enegrizer camping lantern for just $13.
  • Stay powered up on the go with $150 off Jackery's Portable Power Station Explorer 500.
  • Cuisinart's SS-15P1 coffeemaker and single-serve brewer has 33% off
  • Discounted OXO grilling tools start at just $8.
  • Bedsure cat beds are 25% off.
  • Save $249 on the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar.

Early Prime Day deals on beauty and fashion

Early Prime Day deals on toys

Amazon Prime Day free credit deals

between now and Prime Day, Amazon is giving you the chance to score $60 or more in free credit. Some of the free credit promotions require a purchase at Amazon, though often on things you would likely be buying between now and Prime Day anyway meaning the credit is as good as cash. 