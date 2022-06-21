Early Prime Day Deals: 72 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
The official Prime Day dates may be a few weeks away but the sale has already begun at Amazon. It's not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its own-brand devices seeing prices slashed before the 48-hour event rolls around and we're seeing several early Prime Day deals launching today to get us all in the mood for a summer of savings.
There are some stellar TV promotions for Prime members as well as discounts across pretty much every category of product Amazon sells. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below to save you scouring the site yourself. We'll add more early Prime Day deals here as we see them.
Early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire TVs from $90: Upgrade to a smart TV with Amazon Fire OS and save as much as $700.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick deals: Add streaming capabilities to any TV from $20.
- Up to $150 off Echo Frames: Various styles are on sale from $100.
- Luna Controller down to $40: Save $30 with your Prime membership.
- Over half off Amazon Halo Band: Prime members can snag the fitness tracker for $45.
- Buy Echo Show 15, get Echo Show 5 for free: Save $85
- Buy Blink Outdoor, get Blink Mini for free: Save $35
- Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits: Learn and play over video call with this bundle at $180 off.
Early Prime Day deals on tech and gaming
- Save on the latest Samsung phones: Galaxy S22 starting at $700, Galaxy Z Flip 3 from $850, $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- Score Google Pixel 6 Pro with over $100 off.
- Apple Watch deals: $70 off Apple Watch Series 7, $50 off Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3 down to $199.
- Save 30% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
- Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa 3 from $169, Fitbit Luxe from $90, Fitbit Charge 5 from $129.
- AirPods deals: $120 off AirPods Max, $75 off AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 down to $100, $29 off AirPods 3.
- Score the first discount on Sony's LinkBuds S.
- Beats deals: $50 off Powerbeats Pro, $170 off Studio3, up to 34% off Solo3.
- iPad deals: Save $50 on iPad Pro, get $40 off iPad Air 5, save $100 on iPad mini 6, $20 off 10.2-inch iPad.
- Save $100 on Apple's M1 MacBook Air.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Black Type Cover discounted to $700.
- Save 43% on Alienware's 24.5-inch AW2521H Gaming Monitor.
- $150 off Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair.
- $45 off Razer Kishi controller for iPhone.
- Snag a $10 Xbox Gift Card for just $9.
- 15% off Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro.
- Hisense TV deals: $160 off 50-Inch R6 Series, $900 off 75-inch ULED 8K 75U800GR Series, $130 off Hisense HS219 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer.
- Save $50 on Eufy's Smart Lock Touch.
- iRobot's Roomba i3+ EVO is $100 off.
- Get Google Nest Thermostat for just $99.
Early Prime Day deals on home and garden
- Get 15% off new products from Amazon Brands.
- Save 20% on Everlywell Food Sensitivity Tests.
- Eufy's HomeVac S11 Infinity cordless vacuum has an on-page coupon for $50 off.
- Save $100 on LG's PuriCare Mini portable air purifier for 50% off.
- NOCO's Boost Plus car jump starter is 20% off.
- Tidy up your garden with 21% off this Greenworks trimmer and leaf blower combo kit.
- Bosch's Power Tools Combo Kit has dropped to $99.
- Pick up this Enegrizer camping lantern for just $13.
- Stay powered up on the go with $150 off Jackery's Portable Power Station Explorer 500.
- Cuisinart's SS-15P1 coffeemaker and single-serve brewer has 33% off.
- Discounted OXO grilling tools start at just $8.
- Bedsure cat beds are 25% off.
- Save $249 on the Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar.
Early Prime Day deals on beauty and fashion
- Up to 15% off kids and baby clothing from Amazon Brands.
- Up to 52% off men's and women's clothing from Amazon Brands.
- Get $90 off the Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush.
- Philips Norelco OneBlade is 55% off.
- Save on watches from Citizen, Invicta, Anne Klein and more
Early Prime Day deals on toys
- Get up to 29% off Nerf products.
- Score the LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon at 20% off.
- LOL Surprise deals from $5.
- SpiceBox Children's STEM Kits from $7.
- 43% off Funkoverse Strategy Game: Marvel 4-Pack.
- $15 off Super Mario Bros Encyclopedia.
Amazon Prime Day free credit deals
between now and Prime Day, Amazon is giving you the chance to score $60 or more in free credit. Some of the free credit promotions require a purchase at Amazon, though often on things you would likely be buying between now and Prime Day anyway meaning the credit is as good as cash.
- Get $10 credit with Amazon's Prime Stampcard promotion.
- Buy $75 of P&G products, get $20 in Amazon credit.
- Get up to $10 in Amazon credit when you buy a Lightyear movie ticket and merch.
- Get $5 in Amazon credit when you buy an Elvis movie ticket.