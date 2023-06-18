Rest Easy With Early Fourth of July Savings on Birch Mattresses and More

If you're in the market for a new mattress, around the Fourth of July is one of the best times of the year to snag one at a bargain. And while the holiday is still a few weeks away, one of our favorite mattress manufacturers of 2023 is rolling out the holiday savings a little early. When you use the promo code FOJ25 at Birch Living, you'll save 25% sitewide and score two free eco-rest pillows (a $172 value) with every mattress purchase. This offer is only available through July 10, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Birch earned a spot on our list of the best organic mattresses for 2023 as our favorite hybrid model on the market right now. The basic Birch Natural mattress has a layer of individually wrapped coils to provide firmness and support, as well as layers of latex, wool and organic cotton for comfort and breathability. With this offer, you can snag a queen-size model for $1,593, which saves you $531 compared with the usual price. You can also upgrade to the Birch Luxe Natural mattress, which has reinforced coils for extra lumbar support, as well as a layer of organic cashmere for unrivaled luxury. Right now, you can save $812 on the queen-size model, which drops the price to $2,437. And because this sale is sitewide, you can also save on mattress toppers, sheet sets, bases and much more. And be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best mattress deals for even more bargains.