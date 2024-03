Prepare Your Wallets. Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' Event Kicks Off Right Now

Credit cards at the ready! Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now live with deals across a boatload of home goods, tech items and much more. Now the sale is underway, there are deals to shop on big-name brands like Bose, Keurig, Anker, Samsung and DeWalt, among others. Plus, there are steep discounts on plenty of Amazon's own Echo and Fire devices.

We'll be keeping you up to date on all of the best deals during this new spring sale, so keep check back here for our top picks throughout the event. We'll also be delivering the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Amazon Fire tablets Save on a range of already affordable Amazon tablets during the company's big sale with prices dropping as low as $65. Whether you want a tablet for browsing the web, streaming video or gaming, there are options for you. Details Up to $80 off See at Amazon

Roku streaming devices Roku is our favorite smart TV interface, thanks to its performance and affordability. But you don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars on a new TV to upgrade to the Roku platform. Right now, there are deals on select Roku media streaming devices that drop the cost as low as $20 for the Roku Express or $30 off the Roku Streambar, bringing the cost to only $100. Details Up to 33% off See at Amazon

Blink smart home cameras Deck out your whole home with Blink smart home cameras with as much as 40% off while this sale lasts. The promotion includes everything from weatherproof outdoor cams and spotlights to video doorbells and indoor cameras. Details Up to 40% off See at Amazon

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals:

When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?



The Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 through March 25. Some deals will be available throughout the six-day event with others being available for shorter periods within that timespan.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

Amazon has run spring sales in the past and its latest iteration, the Big Spring Sale, is essentially the same idea -- lots of deals launching simultaneously, across almost every product category, all available for a limited time. Select new deals will be launching daily, so it's worth checking back for the latest items on sale.

The six-day-long sale features deals on seasonal items like outdoor furniture, cleaning products and yard work essentials, along with a smattering of discounts on tech, home and beauty products. And, of course, Amazon's own devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets are seeing deep savings too.

We don't know if Amazon is testing the waters for another Prime Day-level sale in the first quarter of the year, following in the footsteps of the now-annual October Prime Day event, but it's an opportunity for shoppers to buy things they may have already been eyeing up without having to pay full price outside of the usual summer and fall sale seasons. Given Amazon has referred to this Big Spring Sale as the "first-ever," it suggests that this event is likely to become an annual thing.

Do I need a Prime subscription to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

No, unlike Prime Day-style events, the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't require a Prime subscription in order get in on the deals, though there are some Prime-exclusive deals in the mix. Plus, there are plenty of other Prime membership perks like speedy delivery, so an active Prime account can help you get more out of the sale, but on the whole, the majority of deals are available for anyone to shop.

What products are discounted during the Amazon March Sale?

Amazon is running thousands of limited-time deals during its Big Spring Sale with an emphasis on seasonal items. These include sales on outdoor furniture, fitness deals, yard tools and spring cleaning essentials, though there are plenty of tech deals to be had too. We're seeing some stellar headphone deals, TV sales and discounts on home security products to name a few.