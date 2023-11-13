Pair Your Black Friday iPad Purchase With the Apple Pencil 2 at $40 Off
The second-generation Apple Pencil can be yours for just $89 as Black Friday nears.
It might not quite be Black Friday yet but there are plenty of deals floating around regardless, including one that gets you the second-generation Apple Pencil with a huge $40 discount.
That 31% saving is available to anyone who wants it with no discount codes or on-screen coupons needed, bringing the price all the way down to just $89. You also don't have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, either. But you do need to act soon -- there's no indication of when this deal is going to end which means it could happen without warning.
The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model is the best of the bunch with support for advanced features like tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes. The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation); iPad Air (4th and 5th generation); and iPad mini (6th generation).
With Amazon's Black Friday sale yet to kick into gear there are sure to be plenty of discounts across other Apple products this year. There could well be plenty of Black Friday iPads deals as well, so don't worry if you're picking this Apple Pencil up but don't have anything to use it with just yet -- that could change soon enough.
