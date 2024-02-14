New Customers Can Take 50% Off All DreamCloud Mattresses This Presidents Day
With the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress starting at $349, now is a great time to snag premium beds at lower costs.
This Presidents Day, DreamCloud is offering 50% off its mattresses for new customers. This means that you can get a queen size of the popular DreamCloud Premier Hybrid for under $920. King sizes are going for $1,085. This deal applies to all of its luxurious mattresses both hybrid and memory foam.
If you are in the market for a new mattress or are considering replacing your old bed, early Presidents Day sales are taking place now -- and these sales are great for snagging mattresses from premium brands. DreamCloud, a well-known luxury mattress brand, is offering 50% off all of its mattresses. If you're a new customer, now is a great time to try one of its beds. DreamCloud offers a 365-night free trial and free shipping and returns.
DreamCloud has six mattresses in its lineup: the DreamCloud Memory Foam, DreamCloud Hybrid, DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam, DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid and DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam. The most popular model, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, has a quilted cushion top made of both soft and memory foams. It then has four layers of contouring, supportive, gel and dynamic foams, respectively. The layer of individually wrapped coils helps give the bed extra support, especially around the edges.
DreamCloud’s Presidents sale starts at just $349 for its DreamCloud Memory Foam bed. This mattress is similar to the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid in that it also has four layers of contouring, supportive, gel and dynamic foams. Instead of coils, it has a thick layer of supportive foam base. Our mattress experts found the foam of this mattress to not feel as dense as Tempur-Pedic, making it great for average to petite individuals looking for a memory foam feel. Our mattress testing concluded that it's great for back and stomach sleepers but not soft enough for side or combination sleepers.
If you purchase a mattress during this Presidents Day Sale and then decide that it isn’t right for you, returns with DreamCloud are easy. At any time during the 365-night free trial, you can contact DreamCloud to return it, and the company will get you in contact with a representative that will coordinate how to get the mattress donated or otherwise disposed of through local organizations within your community.
DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress sale pricing
|Size
|Measurements (inches)
|Sale price
|Twin
|38x75 inches
|$349
|Twin XL
|38x80 inches
|$645
|Full
|54x75 inches
|$699
|Queen
|60x80 inches
|$765
|King
|76x80 inches
|$935
|Cal King
|72x84 inches
|$935
|Split King
|78x80 inches
|$1,290
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mattress Buying Guides
Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews
Other Sleep Guides
Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech