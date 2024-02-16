Nectar's Presidents Day Sale Will Save You Up to 40% on Your Next Mattress
Right now, you can save up to 40% on your next Nectar mattress. That's over $400 in savings.
The flagship Nectar mattress is one of the most popular mattresses because of its dense memory foam feel and budget-friendly price tag. A queen all-foam Nectar mattress usually retails for $1,099, so to save over $400 on a mattress is one of the most generous Presidents Day mattress sales you'll find. The Nectar mattress is also available in a hybrid construction, which is on sale for $799.
A quality mattress is central to getting quality sleep that helps your body heal and recover. A bed that suits your sleeping needs can make a world of difference in making sure drifting off is easy. An old, worn-out bed can not only keep you up at night but also contribute to joint and back pain.
If you've been putting off buying a new bed, you're in luck. Presidents Day is one of the best times to buy a bed, because it's the first big mattress sale of the year, and brands tend to offer major discounts.
Read more: Best Mattresses for Quality Sleep
Nectar is one of the most popular mattress brands, known for making comfy memory foam beds at reasonable prices. Our mattress experts often recommend them to people who love it when a bed sucks you into the memory foam layers. Right now, you can get up to 40% off Nectar mattresses, including the flagship Nectar bed, Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper in all-foam and hybrid constructions.
Additionally, you can score a bedding bundle for only $159 instead of the retail price of $599. A bedding bundle from Nectar includes two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Alternatively, if you're also looking for a frame, Nectar is offering 50% off adjustable frame bundles.
Taking a step up from the Nectar mattress, the Nectar Premier has thicker layers of memory foam than the flagship option. It's more responsive, making it an excellent choice for memory foam lovers and people on the fence about dense memory foam.
Right now, you can get the all-foam Nectar Premier mattress for only $949, which saves you $550. The hybrid version, which we recommend for anyone who wants the durability and added support of pocketed coils, is on sale for $1,099. That's $700 of savings.
Nectar mattress Presidents Day pricing
|Size
|Measurements
|Original price
|Sale price
|Twin
|38x75 inches
|$699
|$349
|Twin XL
|38x80 inches
|$899
|$549
|Full
|54x74 inches
|$949
|$569
|Queen
|60x80 inches
|$1,099
|$659
|King/Cal king
|76x80 inches
|$1,399
|$849
|Split king
|76x80 inches
|$1,798
|$1,098
Nectar's Presidents Day sale with up to 40% off mattresses can save you hundreds on your next bed. It's one of the best sales I've seen so far, dropping the already affordable beds to under $1,000 for a queen size.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mattress Buying Guides
Type
People
Preference
Mattress Reviews
Other Sleep Guides
Bed Accessories
Sleep Tech