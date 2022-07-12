These Pillows Are Amazing and Also On Sale During Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Like approximately 70 million Americans, I have pretty vicious insomnia. It's not as outright terrifying as sleep paralysis (and I'm not ever going to try polyphasic sleeping), but the trouble I have getting to sleep, staying asleep and then waking up has dogged me for years without relief. I've tossed and turned, flipped the pillow until there were no cold spots left, counted sheep and tried myriad breathing exercises, but I really didn't find anything I'd call long-lasting relief until I replaced my pillows with this two-pack from JollyVogue last year. And right now, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can experience the extra fluffy-but-not-squishy comfort of these pillows for $32, a 20% savings.

No research went into the selection of my fabulous pillows. (You can read CNET's roundup of best pillows for that.) I just happened upon while on vacation last Prime Day. I was so impressed with the quality of my sleep and just how much better I felt, physically, that I made note of the pillows and bought a pair as soon as I got home. The sleep I've gotten since letting them out of their vacuum-sealed packaging has been fuller, deeper and overall more comfortable.

I still have insomnia, but I would say I've seen pretty marked improvement in how I feel upon waking up. The microfiber filling of these pillows supports my head, neck and knees incredibly well (I'm a two-pillow gal), and the cotton cover is comforting and soft to the touch. They're also just… really cute? The knitted design looks nice. Finding out they were machine-washable and zippered in case you'd like to add or remove filling was a huge bonus, too.

And after months of using these pillows, they've retained their fluffy shape and are still comfortable and comforting. My husband and I liked them so much, in fact, that we splurged for another set around Black Friday. I can't recommend these pillows enough.