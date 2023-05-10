Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches.

Improve Your Sleep With Up to $900 Off New Mattresses

Makeover your sleep space -- Memorial Day savings on mattresses, bases, bedding and more have already arrived.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
A good night's rest is essential for tackling each day. If you wake up sore or have a hard time falling asleep at night, your mattress could be to blame. If you're sleeping on a worn-out mattress or your current mattress doesn't offer the right support and you wake up sore, now is a great time to upgrade. Mattress retailers have already started dropping prices ahead of Memorial Day, offering savings on new mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding and more. 

This is a photo of a bedroom featuring the Serta Arctic Hybrid Mattress on an adjustable base.
Serta

Serta

Serta has plenty of savings if you're shopping for a new mattress. You can save up to $900 on the Serta Arctic and iComfort collections. You'll get up to $400 off Arctic and iComfort mattresses and up to $500 off the Motion Perfect IV base. And if those options don't quite work, you can get 10% off the EZ Tote Mattress in a Box. These offers are available now through June 13.

See at Serta
This picture is of a bed with a Beautyrest Black on top.
Beautyrest

Beautyrest

Right now at you can save up to $900 on Beautyrest mattresses. The Black and Black Hybrid mattresses are up to $300 off, while you can snag the Harmony Lux (carbon edition) and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses at discounts of up to $300. Plus, you can take $400 off the Black Luxury Base. These deals are available through June 13.

See at Beautyrest
A bedroom featuring the Legacy Hybrid Mattress from Tuft & Needle is photographed.
Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle has a lot of deals happening right now, helping you makeover your entire sleep situation. Mattresses are discounted by up to $775 right now. Save up to 20% off Original and Mint mattresses, up to 27% off the Mint Hybrid mattress, up to 30% off the Hybrid Legacy mattress and up to 34% off the Original Legacy mattress. You can also save up to 10% off percale and linen bedding, up to 15% off duvet inserts, up to 15% off pillows, up to 25% off mattress protectors, up to 25% off quilts and blankets and up to 40% off bedding for babies and toddlers. And if you're looking for a bed, you can save up to 40% off a metal base or an essential bed frame. These offers expire May 29. 

See at Tuft & Needle

We'll be on the look out for more mattress deals as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend.

