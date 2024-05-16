One of My Favorite Pillow Top Mattresses Is on Sale This Memorial Day

I've been reviewing beds and looking for the best mattress deals for over six years, and I've found that mattress companies usually increase their deals around Memorial Day. If you're looking to update a bed -- for yourself, a family member or your guest room -- Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Helix, a popular online mattress brand, offers an array of beds with different firmness levels, feels and preferences. I’ve had the pleasure of testing all of Helix's mattresses, and here’s why you should take advantage of one of my favorite mattress lines being offered at a 30% discount.

Helix has three different collections to choose from: the Core collection, the Luxe and the Elite. Not only does the company offer three different collections, but it also offers seven beds within each collection. That’s a total of 21 beds, which is a lot! The Core collection is Helix’s more affordable option, while the Luxe collection is a step up, offering a pillow top and more structural design. Lastly, the Elite collection is made up of Helix's top-tier luxury mattress offerings.

Each collection has multiple beds with different firmness options. In the Luxe collection, if you’re looking for a softer mattress, there's the Helix Sunset Luxe and Helix Moonlight Luxe. If you're looking for a firmer mattress, there's the Helix Twilight Luxe and Helix Dawn Luxe. If you want a bed that’s in between, there's the Helix Midnight Luxe and Helix Dusk Luxe as well. And if you're dozing with a partner, you can always use the website’s sleep quiz to help narrow your search.

The Helix Moonlight Luxe stands out to me because it's a pillow top mattress that has a hint of a memory foam feel. If you're new to memory foam or haven't tried it, this bed is a great option because its responsive foam layer isn’t overwhelming. A lot of people gravitate toward memory foam mattresses due to marketing from Tempur-Pedic and other makers of memory foam beds. Then once they receive the bed and test it, they come to realize they don’t like the sink-in sensation that memory foam provides. I've been sleeping on a Helix Moonlight Luxe for almost two years now, and I find that the top responsive foam layer is a perfect blend, giving me pressure relief without making me feel like I'm becoming enveloped by the mattress.

Other reasons I enjoy the Helix Moonlight Luxe so much involve the mattress' design. The bed has three layers of foam as its comfort layers and then a zoned-support design from the pocketed coils. I'm a burly guy, weighing in at 250 pounds, and I’ve seen no sagging from the bed, and the coils are able to support me, my girlfriend and our dog. The one thing I do recommend if you decide to purchase this mattress, or any Helix Luxe mattress, is upgrading to the GlacioTex cooling cover. As a big guy, I throw off a lot of heat, and the cooling cover helps me feel cool and comfortable after I turn in for the night.

If you buy a Helix Luxe mattress during this Memorial Day sale and then decide it isn't right for you, no worries. Each Helix Luxe mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free trial. There’s also free shipping and a 15-year warranty.

Helix Luxe mattress sale pricing