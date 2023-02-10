Helix Presidents Day Mattress Sale Offers 25% Off Sitewide Plus Two Free Pillows

With Presidents Day just around the corner, several Presidents Day sales are already getting underway. to celebrate the holiday, Helix is running a sale for -- discounting mattresses as well as accessories like sheets and toppers -- plus you can snag two free dream pillows with a mattress purchase. Just use code PDS25 to save. Helix is one of CNET's best mattresses because of its comfort layers and support for all kinds of sleepers, including side sleepers.

During this sale, you have the option to purchase either the Helix mattress or the Helix Luxe mattress with different models to suit side, back and front sleepers. The Luxe version, as you can guess from the name, is a little more premium with a pillow top for extra comfort, six different layers of foam and extra lumbar support. Helix mattress for plus size sleepers are also on sale, as are kids mattresses.

No matter which mattress you choose, you'll get two Dream pillows for free. Check out the for all of the options, and be sure to peep the Presidents Day mattress sale going on at , too.

