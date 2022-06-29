Grab an Unlocked Surface Duo for Just $420 With This Early Prime Day Deal

Get more screen space with this dual-screen folding device. The Microsoft Surface Duo is the software giant's go at creating something more compact than a laptop, but with more features than a phone. Its compact design makes it in an interesting choice for productivity and entertainment while you're on the go.

Early Prime Day deals have already been rolling in at Amazon in anticipation for the Prime Day event in July, but right now on the company's deals site Woot unlocked versions of Microsoft's original or the , bringing the price to just $420. This offer is available now through July 4 while supplies last.

Both Surface Duo devices are functionally the same and feature two 5.6-inch OLED PixelSense Fusion screens, which together form an 8.1-inch display that can be used side-by-side or folded into a mini-laptop. The screens are designed for reading ebooks or gaming online, as well as multitasking. You can even drag and drop between screens, though in our testing back in 2020, we found few apps that actually supported cross-screen multitasking. It does continue to be updated, however.

It comes equipped with 128GB of storage, runs Android 10 and can handle Microsoft 365 apps with ease. There is even a silicone bumper to keep your device safe while on the go. You can also take notes and draw with the Surface Slim Pen, just like you could on a tablet -- keep in mind, however, that this accessory is sold separately.

One thing the Duo lacks is a powerful camera. You can certainly take a shot with the Duo, but the camera is basic, so photography buffs that tend to take pictures with their mobile device should perhaps go for a different phone. Note that the Surface Duo 2 is available now and has a triple-lens camera and 5G support, neither of which are featured on the original model.

With an unlocked phone, you can set up LTE coverage for your device at the carrier of your choosing. Plus, your purchase is covered by a one-year Microsoft warranty. For the multitasker who wants a solid workspace for reading, working, drawing and much more, this device is worth considering while the price is this low.