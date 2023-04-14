Get These Great AirPods 3 Earbuds Alternatives for Only $36

I've previously highlighted this deal on the , a set of inexpensive open earbuds that perform surprisingly well -- but it's worth highlighting again. Their list price is $50, but after you apply the instant 15% off coupon on Amazon and then use the CNET-exclusive code DCCNETSP at checkout, you get an additional 13% discount, dropping the price to $36. It's unclear how long the code will be active for, but it should be good for a few weeks.

What makes these Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS buds special is that they sound surprisingly good for open earbuds -- they're pretty close to what you get from Apple's AirPods 3 for sound. On top of that, they support Sony's LDAC audio codec for devices that offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound but these Soundpeats have good bass response and clarity. They're also good for making calls and have a low-latency gaming mode.

Battery life is rated at 5 hours at moderate volume levels, and these are IPX4 splash-proof. At $36, they're a very good deal if you're looking for open-style buds, and they now come in multiple colors.

