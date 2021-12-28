Best AirPods accessories for 2022

Apple's popular AirPods have an entire ecosystem of accessories, including supplementary cases and other compatible Apple AirPods add-ons, that help overcome minor shortcomings (which, for some people, are huge shortcomings).

These picks for the best AirPods accessories are based on my own hands-on experience and are mostly cases (including one charging case) and earbud enhancements, with a few other interesting AirPod accessories I've found. Note that these top picks of AirPods accessories are based on the non-Pro, or standard, versions of the true wireless earbuds.

Read more: Best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds of 2022

Sarah Tew/CNET You can find cheaper knockoff versions of Catalyst's AirPods Case ($25), but the Catalyst is arguably the best AirPods rugged case you can buy. Not only does this act as a cover to protect your AirPods' case but it also makes your case fully waterproof. Another key feature: The bundled carabiner lets you strap the case onto a belt loop or backpack or use it as a keychain case to help keep your wireless earbuds from getting lost. The case is available in a few different color options, including a glow-in-the-dark version and special Apple Store-only colors for $5 more. Read more about the Catalyst case.

David Carnoy/CNET This ear hook accessory solves two AirPod issues with one accessory. AhaStyle's Earbuds Ear Hooks integrate a sport fin with earbuds and turn the "open" AirPods into a noise-isolating design that helps keep ambient sound out and improves bass performance of the wireless earbuds. You get two fins -- small and large -- both of which have the same size ear tip, which is on the small side. I wasn't able to achieve a tight seal with the included ear tip (it would be good if medium and large tips were included) but there was enough of a seal to improve bass performance and the overall sound of the AirPods. It's also worth noting that a small silicone case is included that you can attach to a keychain.

Sarah Tew/CNET When I first saw the name of this accessory, I thought it was for the AirPods Pro. But Speck's first AirPods case is actually for the standard AirPods. While it's somewhat pricey at $30, the design is better than many AirPods cases, with a hard plastic shell rather than the soft silicone finish of the Catalyst cases. The loop where the included carabiner connects to the case is more durable than the loop on the Catalyst case.

Sarah Tew/CNET Some people find AirPods fit so securely in their ears that they can run with them. But other ears, like mine, aren't perfect AirPod receptacles. And that's where silicone cover options come in, including many that feature integrated earhooks or "sport fins." I've used the EarBuddyz, which now come in a version 2.0, but you can find plenty of other similar options, including ones from AhaStyle and others that work with both EarPods and AirPods. They all cost around $10 for two or three sets of hooks. The only issue is that to get the AirPods back in their case you have to remove the fins and store them somewhere. That's a nuisance, and you might want to invest in a case that fits both the AirPods and EarBuddyz. The new AhaStyle ear hooks come with a little carrying pouch for the hooks but not for your AirPods. Read more.

Read more: Best wireless headphones for making calls

Sarah Tew/CNET The EarBuddyz Ultra are similar to the AhaStyle option (they might have been made in the same factory) -- and cost the same price ($14). They do come with three sizes of ear tips instead of two. I would have liked for an XL tip to be included. The large tip didn't create a tight seal for me, but it did create some noise-isolation and improve the bass performance of the AirPods.

Sarah Tew/CNET The fidget-spinner craze may have come and gone, but the $25 ZenPod from Air Vinyl Design may help bring it back. Yes, this is the first spinning case for your AirPods, and it's frankly kind of ingenious. Available in three color options, the ZenPod has precision bearings on each side of the leather case that give it that spin factor that we've all secretly craved. Alas, this leather case doesn't add wireless charging case capabilities to your AirPods case (where is that new case, Apple?), so it's not totally zen, but who knows -- maybe we'll see that battery charging feature in a future version? Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's new $249 AirPods Pro comes with a wireless charging case, but Apple also sells a wireless case separately for customers of the first-generation AirPods. The only issue is that this wireless charging case costs $79 (though you can currently find it for $65 on Amazon), which seems a tad pricey for the ability to have an easy way to charge your earbuds, especially as no charging pad is included with this AirPods charging case. (The Belkin pictured here is an additional $45.)

David Carnoy/CNET Made of rugged leather and equipped with a snap closing system, as well "loss-prevention" clip, Twelve South's AirSnap leather case is a little bit of a different take on an AirPods case. It's available in three color options in leather for $35.

David Carnoy/CNET What do you do if you want to use your AirPods with an in-flight entertainment system or make them compatible with the TV built into a machine at the gym that requires a wired connection? One workaround is buying a relatively inexpensive Bluetooth transmitter that you can plug into any 3.5mm audio jack. There are several transmitters available from TaoTronics and other little-known brands (I tried the TaoTronics). They cost $25-$35. To pair your AirPods with a transmitter you have to turn off the Bluetooth on your phone (or just put it into Airplane mode), put your AirPods in their case, hold down the Bluetooth button on the transmitter until it goes into pairing mode and then hit the pairing button on the AirPods case.

Sarah Tew Why would we put a set of wired earbuds in a roundup of AirPod accessories? Well, if you don't shell out for a Bluetooth transmitter (about $30), you won't be able to use your AirPods on a plane to watch in-flight entertainment. Of course, you could ante up for an expensive set of noise-canceling headphones (you can see our top noise-canceling picks here), but it doesn't hurt to have a cheap, durable, good-sounding pair of wired headphones on hand. We've always liked the Panasonic ErgoFit RP-HJE120 earphones, which cost less than $9. Read full review.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods 2nd-generation: Not really 2.0, but definitely...

Read more