Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
14 Best SunscreensFinding Movers You Can TrustBest Password ManagerBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar BatteriesBest Mattress for 2023
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Only $30 Gets You These Great AirPods 3 Earbuds Alternatives

Looking for a set of open-style buds? Get some extra savings on the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS, our favorite budget alternative to the AirPods 3.

carnoy-headshot-2019-2
carnoy-headshot-2019-2
David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
Expertise Mobile accessories and portable audio, including headphones, earbuds and speakers Credentials
  • Maggie Award for Best Regularly Featured Web Column/Consumer
See full bio
David Carnoy
2 min read
headphones-bf
Enlarge Image
headphones-bf

The Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS now come in multiple color options.

 CNET

I've previously highlighted this deal on the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS, a set of inexpensive open earbuds that perform surprisingly well -- but it's worth highlighting again as they've just hit their lowest price to date. While they list for $50, they're showing up as a "deal" on Amazon, priced at $39. But it gets better. After you apply the the CNET-exclusive code DCCNETSP at checkout, you get an additional 23% discount ($9), dropping the price to a penny less than $30. The code is good through May 7.

See at Amazon

What makes these Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS buds special is that they sound surprisingly good for open earbuds -- they're pretty close to what you get from Apple's AirPods 3 for sound. On top of that, they support Sony's LDAC audio codec for devices that offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound, but these Soundpeats have good bass response and clarity. They're also good for making calls and have a low-latency gaming mode.

Battery life is rated at five hours at moderate volume levels, and these are IPX4 splash-proof. At $30, they're a very good deal if you're looking for open-style buds, and they now come in multiple colors. 

More earbud and headphone recommendations 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image