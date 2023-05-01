Only $30 Gets You These Great AirPods 3 Earbuds Alternatives

I've previously highlighted this deal on the Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS, a set of inexpensive open earbuds that perform surprisingly well -- but it's worth highlighting again as they've just hit their lowest price to date. While they list for $50, they're showing up as a "deal" on Amazon, priced at $39. But it gets better. After you apply the the CNET-exclusive code DCCNETSP at checkout, you get an additional 23% discount ($9), dropping the price to a penny less than $30. The code is good through May 7.

What makes these Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS buds special is that they sound surprisingly good for open earbuds -- they're pretty close to what you get from Apple's AirPods 3 for sound. On top of that, they support Sony's LDAC audio codec for devices that offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound, but these Soundpeats have good bass response and clarity. They're also good for making calls and have a low-latency gaming mode.

Battery life is rated at five hours at moderate volume levels, and these are IPX4 splash-proof. At $30, they're a very good deal if you're looking for open-style buds, and they now come in multiple colors.

