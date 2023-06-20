Get Better Sleep on a Budget With 35% Off at Bear's Sitewide Fourth of July Sale

Because you only have to replace your mattress every 10 years or so, it's worth investing in a top-notch model that's going to help you get sound and restful sleep at night. But that doesn't mean you have to break the bank with an ultra-pricey luxury option. Bear mattresses are some of our favorite options on the market right now, earning a spot on our lists of the best memory foam mattresses, best gel mattresses and the best mattresses overall for 2023. And right now, you've got a chance to snag one at a serious discount.

Fourth of July sale season is one of the best times to shop for a new mattress, with tons of retailers and manufacturers offering holiday deals. And Bear is wasting no time rolling out the savings this year. When you use the promo code JULY4 at checkout, you can save 35% on all mattresses, bases and accessories sitewide, and you'll get a free sheet set, mattress protector and pair of pillows (a $400 value) with every mattress purchase.

With this offer, you can snag a queen-sized Bear Original mattress for just $649, which saves you $349 compared to the usual price. Or you can upgrade to the Pro Hybrid mattress with cooling gel memory foam and heat-absorbing coils for $844, $454 off the usual price. And if you want serious comfort, you can snag the Star Hybrid with a premium pillow top for $606 off, which drops the price down to $1,126 for a queen-size model.

This sale is set to expire on July 17, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best mattress deals happening now for even more bargains.