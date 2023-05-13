Get a New Mattress and Sleep Soundly With Up to $600 Off at Saatva

Most people don't think too much about their mattresses when they are sleeping soundly, but if you have one that is worn out or doesn't offer proper support, you'll feel it. Saatva is celebrating Memorial Day early, offering up to $600 in savings on a new mattress and adjustable base or bed frame to help you revamp your bedroom and improve your sleep situation. If you've been considering upgrading your setup, why wait? This offer is available now through May 15.

Saatva's Classic mattress is one of CNET's picks for the best mattress options of the year thanks to its firmness and support. This luxury hybrid comes in at either 11.5 or 14.5 inches in height, and you can choose from three firmness options as well, ensuring you get to customize your mattress just the way you want. The queen size is discounted by $300 during this sale, bringing the cost to $1,695.

If you're looking for a durable mattress designed for heavy people, Saatva also has the Saatva HD available at a deep discount. It's a pillow-top mattress that is sturdy enough to comfortably support sleepers weighing up to 500 pounds. You can get the queen size mattress for $2,745 during this sale -- that's a $450 discount.

Here's the rundown of how the savings are applied:

$225 off mattresses regularly priced at $900 - $1,499

$300 off mattresses regularly priced at $1,500 - $2,249

$325 off mattresses regularly priced at $2,250 - $2,499

$350 off mattresses regularly priced at $2,500 - $2,999

$450 off mattresses regularly priced at $3,000 - $3,999

$500 off mattresses regularly priced at $4,000 or more

Plus, Saatva is also offering $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with a new mattress purchase. The company has several other great mattresses to choose from as well, and your purchase comes with a 365-night home trial, free in-room delivery and setup, a lifetime warranty and free mattress and foundation removal, if you choose, which makes this a pretty solid deal.

