Get a Better Night's Rest for Less With $375 Off Saatva Mattresses

A good night's sleep can make a huge difference in your mood and productivity, so it's worth investing in a mattress that will help you rest easier at night. Saatva mattresses have earned a spot on several of our best lists this year, including the best mattresses overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. When you spend $1,000 or more, Saatva will knock $375 off your entire order. This offer is available through Dec. 7, so you've got some time to shop around and find the right mattress for you.

Our overall favorite mattress you'll find at this sale is the . It's a hybrid mattress that comes in three different firmness levels, and it earned a spot on our lists of best mattresses for stomach sleepers, those with back pain and more. With this deal you can pick up a queen-size model on sale for $1,420. And for heavier sleepers, or those who sleep on their side, you can pick up the . It uses steel coils that are slightly stiffer than most mattresses, which help to prevent your body from sinking in unevenly, which can cause discomfort. With this deal, you can grab a queen-size model on sale for $2,620.

And for those who want a fine-tuned sleeping experience, you can grab the , our favorite adjustable mattress for 2022. It has 50 different precise firmness settings so you can find your ideal comfort level, and on queen-sized and larger models, you can even adjust each side of the mattress independently, so it's great if you and your partner have different preferences. It's the priciest on this list at $3,220 for a queen-size model after the discount, and you'll need the the if you want the ability to adjust the elevation of your head or feet.

