Charge All the Things With a $33 7-in-1 Anker Charging Station This Memorial Day

There are so many Amazon Memorial Day deals floating around right now it can be difficult to know where to start. But if you never seem to have enough AC outlets for charging and powering your tech, a charging station can be a game-changer. They transform one AC outlet into many different ports, and the Anker 525 charging station offers seven of them. Place your order today, and choose the green model, and you'll pay just $33 so long as you clip the on-page coupon. Prefer the white one? It'll cost you an extra dollar.

This charging station has all the features you're likely to need. There are three AC outlets around the back with four USB ports on the front. Two of those are USB-C and good for up to 65 watts of power output while two are USB-A and rated for 12 watts. The whole thing features temperature monitoring technology to make sure nothing gets too warm, and there's a 24-month warranty thrown in for good measure.

