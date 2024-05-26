X
Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals: Deep Discounts on Amazon Products, Other Tech, Kitchenware and More

Hurry! Tons of products are on sale for Memorial Day at Amazon, grab what you want before it’s too late.

Ring camera, video doorbell, and doorbell
Ring cameras
Up to 44% off
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony earbuds and headphones
Up to 50% off
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch on yellow background
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni series: $790
Save $260
black Apple iPad 9th Generation (10.2-inch) against lavender background with mint green curved line on the corner
Apple iPad (9th generation): $249
Save $80
Tineco, Dyson and Shark vacuums on orange background
Tineco vacuums and carpet cleaners
Up to 50% off
keurig-k-express.png
Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70
Save $20
ring-indoor-cam-2nd-gen-md.png

Ring indoor camera (gen 2)

 Ring/CNET

Amazon is no stranger to big sale events. The notorious Amazon Prime Day isn't happening until the middle of the summer, in July. If there are things you need, you're in luck. Amazon is taking part in Memorial Day sale event along with other big retailers like Best BuyWalmart, and the Home Depot. Whether you've been waiting for Memorial Day TV sales or you're just looking to peruse discounted impulse buys, check out what Amazon has to offer. 

There are tons of products heavily discounted. Products include TVs, other tech gadgets, home and kitchen products and so much more. Grab what you need now. There's no saying when this sale will officially end so stock up on savings now before the deal expires or the product sells out. Here's what we think is worth checking out.

Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.

Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day Amazon device deals 
Ring/CNET

Ring cameras

Up to 44% off

Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them from anywhere from 19% to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras. 

Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals 
Sony/CNET

Sony earbuds and headphones

Up to 50% off

Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds options are made by Sony. There are tons of different options. Right now, you can score many of them, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones and the Sony LinkBuds S, at a decent bargain.

Amazon Memorial Day TV deals 
Amazon / CNET

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni series: $790

Save $260

This 75-inch TV is part of Amazon's Omni series. It has 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus giving you a crisp, immersive picture. Alexa is built in, so you can have a hands-free experience. 

Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals 
Apple/CNET

Apple iPad (9th generation): $249

Save $80

The ninth-gen iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers an amazing graphic performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price.

Amazon Memorial Day home deals 
Dyson / Tineco / Shark / CNET

Tineco vacuums and carpet cleaners

Up to 50% off

Tineco makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, leading our cleaning performance tests. Many of the brand's models tackle multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpets, and they're known for being particularly good at picking up pet hair too. Now you can snag one for up to 50% off.

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
Keurig/CNET

Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70

Save $20

This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that cup of joe in the morning. It's a single-cup coffee maker, so you won't be making coffee for a whole team when you're the only one drinking it. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. And now you can snag one for $20 off.

What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?

There are tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. There are a wide variety of products as well in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs, security cameras and more. Amazon's own products, like the Echo and Fire tablets, are deeply discounted as well. If nothing else, Memorial Day is a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials at Amazon, with plenty of Memorial Day deals under $25 available for those just wanting to pinch a few pennies. 

How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale? 

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has already begun, but the retailer has not specified how long it will last, though most Memorial DAy sales tend to run through the holiday Monday and maybe a day or two after that. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so it's wise grab what you need when you see it on sale instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day? 

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years sorting through major sales and deals, helping readers understand which are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers, including Amazon.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is. 
  • We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.  
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

