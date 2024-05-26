Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals: Deep Discounts on Amazon Products, Other Tech, Kitchenware and More
Hurry! Tons of products are on sale for Memorial Day at Amazon, grab what you want before it’s too late.
Amazon is no stranger to big sale events. The notorious Amazon Prime Day isn't happening until the middle of the summer, in July. If there are things you need, you're in luck. Amazon is taking part in Memorial Day sale event along with other big retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Whether you've been waiting for Memorial Day TV sales or you're just looking to peruse discounted impulse buys, check out what Amazon has to offer.
There are tons of products heavily discounted. Products include TVs, other tech gadgets, home and kitchen products and so much more. Grab what you need now. There's no saying when this sale will officially end so stock up on savings now before the deal expires or the product sells out. Here's what we think is worth checking out.
Did you know? We have an Amazon Storefront with some of the best Memorial Day deals available.
Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals
- Beats Solo4 headphones: $150 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus unlocked cell phone: $920 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,170 (save $250)
- Apple M1 iPad Air (5th Gen): $399 (save $200)
- Amazon Fire TV stick 4K streaming device: $30 (save $20)
- HydroFlask 32-ounce stainless steel water bottle: $28 (save $17)
- Utopia Bedding queen sheet set: $16 (save $14)
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Gaming Monitor: $1,100 (save $500)
- Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor: $800 (save $500)
Memorial Day Amazon device deals
Amazon's Ring cameras are a popular choice among homeowners and even businesses. Right now, you can score them from anywhere from 19% to 44% off. A variety of options are available, from bundles to single cameras.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $95 (save $45)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series: $360 (save $160)
- Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: $70 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $30 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $95 (save $55)
Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals
Some of our favorite wireless headphones and earbuds options are made by Sony. There are tons of different options. Right now, you can score many of them, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones and the Sony LinkBuds S, at a decent bargain.
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C Charging Case: $190 (save $59)
- Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds: $150 (save $50)
- Raycon Everyday Bluetooth wireless earbuds: $60 (save $20)
- Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds: $49 (save $10)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (save $40)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: $140 (save $40)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
Amazon Memorial Day TV deals
This 75-inch TV is part of Amazon's Omni series. It has 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus giving you a crisp, immersive picture. Alexa is built in, so you can have a hands-free experience.
- Hisense 58-inch U6HF Series 4K TV: $350 (save $200)
- Sony 75-inch X90L Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,498 (save $402)
- Sony 75-inch X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV: $898 (save $302)
- Samsung 32-inch M70b 4K TV: $330 (save $70)
- Hisense 100-inch U76N 4K TV: $2,298 (save $2,702)
Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals
The ninth-gen iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers an amazing graphic performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save $80)
- Lenovo V15 Gen 3 business laptop: $593 (save $66)
- Asus 2024 Vivobook Go 11.6-inch HD laptop: $172 (save $52)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $180 (save $50)
- Apple iPad Air (5th generation): $400 (save $199)
Amazon Memorial Day home deals
Tineco makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, leading our cleaning performance tests. Many of the brand's models tackle multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood, tile and carpets, and they're known for being particularly good at picking up pet hair too. Now you can snag one for up to 50% off.
- Hathaspace smart air purifier: $200 (save $83)
- HiLife portable handheld steamer: $30 (save $10)
- Roborock Q5 Plus robot vacuum: $360 (save $340)
- Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station: $350 (save $180)
- Goal Zero portable power stations: Up to 48% off
- Dyson Vacuums and Purifiers: Up to 30% off
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that cup of joe in the morning. It's a single-cup coffee maker, so you won't be making coffee for a whole team when you're the only one drinking it. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. And now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Beelicious 8-in-1 vacuum food sealer: $80 (save $150)
- Ninja NJ601AMZ professional blender: $80 (save $20)
- Contigo stainless steel insulated 2-pack travel mugs: $31 (save $14)
- Farberware countertop microwave, 1.1 cubic feet: $100 (save $50)
- Gozney Roccbox pizza oven: $399 (save $100)
What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?
There are tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. There are a wide variety of products as well in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs, security cameras and more. Amazon's own products, like the Echo and Fire tablets, are deeply discounted as well. If nothing else, Memorial Day is a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials at Amazon, with plenty of Memorial Day deals under $25 available for those just wanting to pinch a few pennies.
How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?
Amazon's Memorial Day sale has already begun, but the retailer has not specified how long it will last, though most Memorial DAy sales tend to run through the holiday Monday and maybe a day or two after that. Remember, sales are only valid until the product runs out, so it's wise grab what you need when you see it on sale instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years sorting through major sales and deals, helping readers understand which are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers, including Amazon.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is.
- We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know up front so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.