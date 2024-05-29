PlayStation Days of Play Sale: PS5 Console Deals, Discounted Games, PS Plus and More

Sony/CNET

Now into its seventh year, Sony has brought back its Days of Play celebration, with new deals and discounts on all kinds of PlayStation products. These new offers appear across PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Stars, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Gear, as well as all your favorite retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and such.

While we're constantly searching for the best PlayStation deals the market has to offer, the Days of Play sale lasts for a two-week period with offers changing on a daily basis. And PS Plus members will also gain further price cuts so that provides a good reason to sign up if you haven't already. Whether looking to upgrade to a next-gen console, renew your PS Plus membership or just take away some cheap games, there's plenty to pick from.

With that, we've rounded up the best PlayStation Days of Play deals below.

PlayStation Days of Play 2024 PS5 deals

Sony/CNET PlayStation 5 Slim, Digital Edition: $399 Save $50 Fancy going discless? The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has no disc drive, meaning you purchase all your games digitally, either via the PS Store or via codes from different retailers. The next-gen console does everything else exactly the same as the model with a disc drive, but is just a bit cheaper. $399 at Amazon

Sony/CNET PlayStation 5 Slim: $450 Save $50 The new and improved slim PlayStation 5 is an upgraded model that launched in December 2023 with a sleeker design and detachable disc drive. Play all of Sony's latest next-gen games, from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Ratchet & Clank to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and more, either on disc or download. $450 at Best Buy

Sony PS Plus: 12-month subscription Up to 30% off PlayStation Plus members can save 20% off PS Plus Essential, 25% off PS Plus Extra and 30% off PlayStation Premium by reupping their 12-month subscription via Sony's PlayStation site. Simply sign in to your PSN account to find the offers. See at Playstation

When is PlayStation's Days of Play sale?

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Days of Play sale will take place from May 29 until June 12, 2024 with different deals going live on different days. The biggest ones to look out for are the 24-hour flash sales that will happen on the PlayStation Store. So that's a full two weeks where Sony and participating retailers will be discounting the price of consoles, games, subscriptions and more.

What free games can be claimed during PlayStation Days of Play?

Throughout the PlayStation Days of Play event, PS Plus subscribers will gain access to more games than usual. This includes the following titles:

PS5 and PS4 games: Game Catalog (PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium)

Dredge: PS4, PS5 (available May 29)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: PS4 (available May 31)

Cricket 24: PS4, PS5 (available June 5)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas The Definitive Edition: PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

PSVR 2 games: available on June 6 (Premium members)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

PS2 games: Classics Catalog on June 11 (Premium members)

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

In addition to all this, a game trial of WWE 2K24 for both PS5 and PS4 will be available from May 29 for PS Plus Premium members.

How to get one year of Netflix from PlayStation's Days of Play event

Any PS Plus members who purchase a PS5 console or PSVR 2 headset via PlayStation Store directly will be able to claim 12 months of Netflix premium at no extra cost. This promotion runs from May 29 to June 12, with both new and existing Netflix subscribers able to claim the offer.

What else does PlayStation Days of Play include?

Several Days of Play community challenges will take place where PlayStation players work together to reach a certain goal, and in turn, earn unique rewards for participating. A PlayStation Stars Campaign will offer new digital collectibles, including a new digital display case. Exclusive campaigns focused on Dredge and EA Sports FC 24 are planned too, with the latter also receiving an esports tournament -- known as the Days of Play Cup -- from June 1 to June 9.

Finally, a free set of Avatars featuring the likes of Lara Croft, Slimer from Ghostbusters, Sly Cooper and more will be up for grabs, alongside an exclusive Roblox pack that includes an avatar for Felix Freezebard the Yeti.