While Memorial Day itself is now over and Prime Day is still more than a month away, dozens of decent deals are still in effect at Amazon. The main event has passed, but this hasn't stopped the world's biggest online retailer from keeping some of its offers live, although for how long is yet to be seen, so it's best to grab these reduced prices before they expire.

Whether you're looking to get a new home theater setup or stick to a budget with a buy under $25, these are the best Amazon Memorial Day discounts to take advantage of before they're gone. Amazon also offers a ton of perks for Prime members that will enhance your Memorial Day shopping experience and savings.

Tons of goods are heavily discounted. Products include TVs, other tech gadgets, home and kitchen products and so much more. Here's what we think is worth checking out.

Best overall Amazon Memorial Day deals

Amazon Memorial Day headphone deals

Amazon Memorial Day TV deals

Amazon Memorial Day laptop and tablet deals



Apple/CNET Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 Save $80 The ninth-gen iPad is still a solid tablet even though it's now been overshadowed by the newer 10th-gen model. It's an excellent size and offers amazing graphical performance with the A13 Bionic chip. Best of all, you can pick one up now at a discounted price. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day home deals

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

Keurig/CNET Keurig K-Express coffee maker: $70 Save $20 This Keurig coffee maker is perfect for that essential cup of joe in the morning. It's a single-cup coffee maker, so you won't be making coffee for a whole team when you're the only one drinking it. This is perfect for someone looking for something simple to get the job done. Now you can get one for $20 off. $70 at Amazon

What should I buy at Amazon on Memorial Day?



You can find tons of options on things you can buy during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Discounts on products range from 20% to over 50% off. You can find a wide variety of products in every category. This includes kitchen appliances, tablets, TVs and security cameras. Amazon's own products, like the Echo and Fire tablets, are deeply discounted as well. If nothing else, Memorial Day is a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials at Amazon, with plenty of Memorial Day deals under $25 available for those just wanting to pinch a few pennies.

How long is Amazon's Memorial Day sale?

Amazon has not specified when its Memorial Day sale will end, but most retailer sales tend to run through the holiday Monday and so far, Amazon has been no different with sales still ongoing. Be aware that the sales are only valid until the product runs out, so it's wise to grab what you need when you see it on sale instead of waiting until the last minute to shop.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

There are lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. You can score savings on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters has spent years sorting through major sales and deals, helping readers understand which are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers, including Amazon.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.