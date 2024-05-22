Best Memorial Day Deals Under $100: Big Savings on Tablets, Security Cams and More

With Memorial Day weekend kicking off soon, plenty of sales have already dropped at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and other big retailers. While the holiday offers incredible prices on big ticket items like major appliances, 4K TVs and mattresses, there are also plenty of amazing deals on smart displays, power banks, small kitchen appliances and much more.

We've gathered the best deals that cost $100 or less to help you score some stellar options ahead of Memorial Day. We'll keep updating this list as more deals drop closer to the big event. And for those looking to spend even less, be sure to check out our list of Memorial Day Deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.

Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100

These deals are the best our deal experts have found thus far and include plenty of highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET experts as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.

CNET/Anker Anker MagGo power bank: $70 Save $20 This magnetic power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity with a smart display that can let you know how much power it has left to give in both percentage and time and will even tell you how long it will take to reach a full charge. It also has a convenient stand and comes in a variety of colors. $70 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home

James Bricknell / CNET Govee floor lamp: $85 Save $60 Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambiance to your space while it's at an all-time low price of just $85 when you clip the on-page coupon. $85 at Amazon

Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods

Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care

Vital Proteins/CNET Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder bundle: $70 Save $16 Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately. $70 at Amazon

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?

You can find a lot of tech products marked down right now, including tablets, security cameras, small kitchen appliances, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor.

What else is on sale this Memorial Day weekend?

You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like tablets and headphones will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage.