Best Memorial Day Deals Under $100: Big Savings on Tablets, Security Cams and More
Memorial Day weekend is around the corner, but you can take advantage of these deals under $100 right now.
With Memorial Day weekend kicking off soon, plenty of sales have already dropped at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot and other big retailers. While the holiday offers incredible prices on big ticket items like major appliances, 4K TVs and mattresses, there are also plenty of amazing deals on smart displays, power banks, small kitchen appliances and much more.
We've gathered the best deals that cost $100 or less to help you score some stellar options ahead of Memorial Day. We'll keep updating this list as more deals drop closer to the big event. And for those looking to spend even less, be sure to check out our list of Memorial Day Deals under $50 and Memorial Day deals under $25.
Our absolute favorite Memorial Day deals under $100
These deals are the best our deal experts have found thus far and include plenty of highly rated products reviewed by our own CNET experts as well as popular picks across the board with our readers.
This magnetic power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity with a smart display that can let you know how much power it has left to give in both percentage and time and will even tell you how long it will take to reach a full charge. It also has a convenient stand and comes in a variety of colors.
You can snag a new video doorbell and and indoor camera to keep an eye on everything from pets and sitters to package deliveries and visitors with this bundle that saves you 42%.
The latest model of Amazon's Echo Show 8 is a great option for those looking for a smart display. It's one of our favorite options and this massive markdown drops the price to within $5 of the lowest price we've seen.
The Soundcore Motion 300 won an Editors' Choice Award due to its powerful sound and its fully waterproof design that allows you to take it anywhere. Clip the on-page coupon to unlock the savings.
Memorial Day deals under $100 on tech and smart home
Smart lights are a great way to make a big impact in a small space. Nab this Govee floor lamp to add ambiance to your space while it's at an all-time low price of just $85 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- Apple Pencil 2: $79 (save $50)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack: $79 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker: $80 (save $20 with coupon)
- Sony WHCH720N headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Apple HomePod Mini: $95 (save $5)
- Apple AirPods 2: $100 (save $30)
- Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones: $100 (save $50)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV: $90 (save $40)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds: $75 (save $25)
- Ultenic D6s robot vacuum and mop: $100 (save $100 with code FHSZ32X5)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on kitchen and home goods
Make delicious smoothie bowls, nut butter and more at home with ease. Whether you're taking smoothies with you on the go or storing in the fridge, this kit is a great option.
- NutriBullet Pro Plus 1,200-watt personal blender: $100 (save $30)
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven: $100 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Express single serve pod coffee maker: $76 (save $14)
- Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven: $80 (save $53)
- SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker: $70 (save $30)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner: $100 (save $100)
Memorial Day deals under $100 on health, beauty and self-care
Now you can grab both a 19.3-ounce bucket along with 20 stick packs of unflavored vegan collagen peptides powder so that you can have a main hub for your kitchen and also have easy packets for when you're on the go or traveling for several days. And it's $16 cheaper than buying each separately.
- Armani My Way Parfum: $87 (save $58)
- Clinique 4.2-ounce Moisture Surge 100H auto-replenishing hydrator moisturizer: $69 (save $15)
- GNC mix and match buy two, get one free sale
- Holo Taco Down to Earth nail polish bundle: $78 (save $7)
- CeraVe buy one, get one 40% off
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $100 worth buying?
You can find a lot of tech products marked down right now, including tablets, security cameras, small kitchen appliances, smart displays and more. But you'll also find great deals on small kitchen appliances, beauty products and home decor.
What else is on sale this Memorial Day weekend?
You can find tons of deals on everything from mattresses to appliances and beyond. Even more expensive tech like tablets and headphones will be marked down. To keep up with all the best deals as they drop, be sure to follow our live Memorial Day coverage.