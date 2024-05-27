Tasty/CNET

Memorial Day is here, meaning today's the day to shop the best of this season's sales. And Memorial Day has a ton of deals, even if you're shopping on a budget with many of the best deals costing less than $50. Whether you're looking to prepare for your next outdoor adventure, invest in some home workout equipment, or just looking to upgrade your tech, there are plenty of budget-friendly deals for you. We've rounded up every great deal under $50 that we think is worth your time, and more importantly, your hard-earned cash.

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers included in this deals guide. If you're wanting to stretch your budget even further, head on over to our rundown of the best Memorial Day deals under $25, or check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals across the price spectrum, happening on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day tech deals under $50

Ring/CNET Ring indoor camera (2nd Gen): $40 Save $20 The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan. $40 at Amazon

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50

PowerXL/CNET PowerXL Vortex Pro air fryer: $50 Save $30 Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings for bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings. $50 at Target

Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50

SoloStove/CNET SoloStove cinder tabletop bowl: $40 Save $10 The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need. $40 at Solo Stove

Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50

Homedics/CNET Homedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion: $50 Save $20 Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off. $50 at Walmart

Memorial Day gaming deals under $50

What else should I know about Memorial Day deals?



Glad you asked. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25. Got a few more pennies in the piggy bank? Voila: Memorial Day deals under $100. You can also take a gander at some of the best Memorial Day bargains being offered by Amazon and by Walmart. And for a grand overview, check out our roundup of the ultimate sales and lowest prices this Memorial Day. Happy deal hunting!

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $50

Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $50.