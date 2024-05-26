Best Memorial Day Deals Under $50: Price Cuts Across Amazon, Walmart and Beyond
Memorial Day weekend continues with some stellar deals that won't break the bank.
Memorial Day weekend is throwing up plenty of top deals worth considering, especially for those on a budget. And that's even before Memorial Day itself arrives tomorrow. Yes, the next 24 hours are set to be huge for anyone looking to save big. That's why we've rounded up every deal under $50 that we think is worth your time, and more importantly, your hard-earned cash.
Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers included in this deals guide. If you're wanting to stretch your budget even further, head on over to our rundown of the best Memorial Day deals under $25, or check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals across the price spectrum, happening now and throughout the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day tech deals under $50
The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan.
- Link stylus pen for Apple iPad: $40 (save $20)
- JLab JBuddies Pro Bluetooth kids' headphones: $20 (save $15)
- Certified refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 (save $35)
- VeaT00l soundbar with subwoofer for TV: $39 (save $91)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22)
- Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows: $40 (save $459)
- Soundcore noise cancelling wireless earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Anker 525 charging station, 7-in-1 for iPhone 13/14: $33 (save $33)
- Motorcycle Fanttik X9 tire inflator portable air compressor: $45 (save $35)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50
Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings for bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings.
- KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer: $40 (save $10)
- Mueller Pro-Series all-in-one 12-blade chopper: $34 ($26)
- Tasty 23-piece non-stick aluminum cookware set: $40 (save $19)
- California Design Den 100% cotton sheets, king size: $32 (save $20)
- Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer: $40 (save $70)
Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50
The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need.
- Earthgro black wood shredded bagged mulch: $2 (save $2)
- Thermacell rechargeable mosquito repeller: $30 (save $10)
- Expert Grill steel portable charcoal grill: $15 (save $5)
- Ray Padula InfiniFlo 100-ft. medium-duty garden hose: $26 (save $11)
- Midland emergency crank weather alert radio: $30 (save $20)
Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50
Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Weider 30-pound kettlebell: $30 (save $15)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $29 (save $10)
- Calia 4mm power grip yoga mat: $46 (save $34)
- Aquasonic ultra whitening toothbrush: $30 (save $29)
- SwissGear 16-inch hybrid brief/backpack: $55 (save $35)
Memorial Day gaming deals under $50
This multipurpose stand can be used for all your PS5 gaming and storage needs. It has two high-speed charging docks, a cooling fan, a headset holder, storage for games and USB hubs. Keep in mind, this item is available for purchase only online, not in stores.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wired gaming headset for PlayStation 4/5: $40 (save $10)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox: $30 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate: $49 (save $11)
- PowerA pink lemonade wired controller for Xbox Series X and S: $25 (save $13)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5: $28 (save $42)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition Xbox One/Xbox Series X: $30 (save $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 3-month membership: $40 (save $11)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch: $47 (save $13)
What else should I know about Memorial Day madness?
Glad you asked. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25. Got a few more pennies in the piggy bank? Voila: Memorial Day deals under $100. You can also take a gander at some of the best Memorial Day bargains being offered by Amazon and by Walmart. And for a grand overview, check out our roundup of the ultimate sales and lowest prices this Memorial Day. Happy hunting!
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals under $50
Many of us here at CNET have covered shopping events for over five years, including Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing deals to show you. We have a team of experts who have tested countless products to make sure we're only sharing the best options under $50.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and in-depth testing are important for any product. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't a worthwhile one.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.