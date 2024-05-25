Best Memorial Day Deals Under $50: Budget-Friendly Offers From Amazon, Walmart, Target and More
These Memorial Day sales offer big value without breaking the bank.
It's finally Memorial Day weekend, and an array of awesome deals are vying for your attention. Why wouldn't they be? Sweet deals abound around every corner, giving you the chance to stock up on gifts for your loved ones -- or even, yourself. There's no need to get overwhelmed, however; we've put together a roundup of the best deals for under $50 below to help you pick some noteworthy goodies while staying on budget.
Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers included in this deals guide. If you're wanting to spread your bargain-shopping wings, head on over to our guides of the best Memorial Day deals under $25. While you're at it, be sure to check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals across the price spectrum, happening now and throughout the weekend.
Memorial Day tech deals under $50
The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan.
- Link stylus pen for Apple iPad: $40 (save $20)
- PowerA twin charging station for PS5 dual sense controllerr: $22 (save $2.50)
- JLab JBuddies Pro Bluetooth kids' headphones: $20 (save $15)
- Certified refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 (save $35)
- VeaT00l soundbar with subwoofer for TV: $39 (save $91)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Logitech Crayon digital pencil for iPads: $45 (save $22)
- Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows: $40 (save $459)
- Soundcore noise cancelling wireless earbuds: $49 (save $51)
- Anker 525 charging station, 7-in-1 for iPhone 13/14: $40 (save $26)
- Motorcycle Fanttik X9 tire inflator portable air compressor: $45 (save $35)
Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50
Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings for bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings.
- KitchenAid 3-speed hand mixer: $40 (save $10)
- Mueller Pro-Series all-in-one 12-blade chopper: $34 ($26)
- Tasty 23-piece non-stick aluminum cookware set: $40 (save $19)
- California Design Den 100% cotton sheets, king size: $32 (save $20)
Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50
The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need.
- Earthgro black wood shredded bagged mulch: $2 (save $2)
- Thermacell rechargeable mosquito repeller: $30 (save $10)
- Expert Grill steel portable charcoal grill: $15 (save $5)
- Ray Padula InfiniFlo 100-ft. medium-duty garden hose: $26 (save $11)
Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50
Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off.
- Weider 30-pound kettlebell: $30 (save $15)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips: $29 (save $10)
- Calia 4mm power grip yoga mat: $46 (save $34)
- Aquasonic ultra whitening toothbrush: $30 (save $29)
- SwissGear 16-inch hybrid brief/backpack: $50 (save $40)
Memorial Day gaming deals under $50
This multipurpose stand can be used for all your PS5 gaming and storage needs. It has two high-speed charging docks, a cooling fan, a headset holder, storage for games and USB hubs. Keep in mind, this item is available for purchase only online, not in stores.
- HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 wired gaming headset for PlayStation 4/5: $40 (save $10)
- Madden NFL 24 PS5: $28 (save $22)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox: $30 (save $20)
- Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate: $49 (save $11)
- PowerA pink lemonade wired controller for Xbox Series X and S: $25 (save $13)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5: $28 (save $42)
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSD memory card for Nintendo Switch: $28 (save $10)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition Xbox One/Xbox Series X: $30 (save $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 3-month membership: $35 (save $16)
What are the best Memorial Day deals under $50?
Now that it's officially Memorial Day weekend, you'll find deep discounts on a host of items, including smart home gadgets, video games and kitchen appliances. Now's a great time for bargain hunters to take advantage of steep markdowns. Countless items out there you can snag for less than $50. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25 and Memorial Day deals under $100, if you have a little more room in the budget.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Tons of retailers are offering deals on items like kids' toys, fitness products, TVs and tech in honor of Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Amazon and Walmart. You can shop most of these sales either online or in-store to score these savings. Check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.