It's finally Memorial Day weekend, and an array of awesome deals are vying for your attention. Why wouldn't they be? Sweet deals abound around every corner, giving you the chance to stock up on gifts for your loved ones -- or even, yourself. There's no need to get overwhelmed, however; we've put together a roundup of the best deals for under $50 below to help you pick some noteworthy goodies while staying on budget.

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are just some of the major retailers included in this deals guide. If you're wanting to spread your bargain-shopping wings, head on over to our guides of the best Memorial Day deals under $25. While you're at it, be sure to check out our collection of the best Memorial Day deals across the price spectrum, happening now and throughout the weekend.

Memorial Day tech deals under $50

Ring/CNET Ring indoor camera (2nd Gen): $40 Save $20 The latest version of the Ring indoor security camera is now over 30% off for Memorial Day. Ring is best known for its doorbell cameras, but if you're looking for an indoor security camera for a little extra peace of mind while you're away from home, this is a good option. It has HD video with night vision and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It also has a physical privacy cover that turns off video and audio when it's closed, which should help assuage any privacy concerns. Keep in mind that you won't be able to record and save footage unless you pay for a Ring Protect plan. $40 at Amazon

Memorial Day home and kitchen deals under $50

PowerXL/CNET PowerXL Vortex Pro air fryer: $50 Save $30 Make cooking this summer easier for yourself with a new air fryer. You can score this one for almost 40% off. It has a variety of settings for bake, broil, dehydrate, defrost, vegetable, reheat and more, as well as presets for certain foods like French fries, fish, eggs and chicken wings. $50 at Target

Memorial Day outdoor deals under $50

Costway/CNET SoloStove cinder tabletop bowl: $40 Save $10 The Cinder is a small concrete burner that can sit on top of any table, giving you a fireplace anywhere you go. It's small in size as well, so you can take it on the go with you. Now you can score one for 20% off the regular price. It comes with a cinder fire bowl and a canister of smokeless gel fuel, so you'll have everything you need. $40 at Solo Stove

Memorial Day health and wellness deals under $50

Homedics/CNET Homedics Shiatsu Massage Cushion: $50 Save $20 Work away those aches and pains with a massage cushion. This cushion can help relax your muscles, release tension and even reduce back pain. It has an optional heat setting, too. Now you can snag one for $20 off. $50 at Walmart

Memorial Day gaming deals under $50

What are the best Memorial Day deals under $50?

Now that it's officially Memorial Day weekend, you'll find deep discounts on a host of items, including smart home gadgets, video games and kitchen appliances. Now's a great time for bargain hunters to take advantage of steep markdowns. Countless items out there you can snag for less than $50. If you're looking for even more savings, here are the best Memorial Day deals under $25 and Memorial Day deals under $100, if you have a little more room in the budget.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Tons of retailers are offering deals on items like kids' toys, fitness products, TVs and tech in honor of Memorial Day. Some of those retailers include Amazon and Walmart. You can shop most of these sales either online or in-store to score these savings. Check out our roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.