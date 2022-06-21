Best iPhone SE Deals: Save up to $650 at Apple, Get $400 Off at T-Mobile

The new third-gen edition of Apple's budget-friendly iPhone SE is here. The latest iPhone SE 2022 hit shelves back in March, roughly two years after its second-gen predecessor, and it's by far the most affordable iPhone you'll find out there at the moment. And, thanks to a whole bunch of special deals and offers accompanying the new release, right now you can find it for even less. Both cell carriers and major retailers have tons of promotions happening now, with some offering hundreds off, or even a chance to snag the new phone for free, as long as you don't mind jumping through a hoop or two.

One of the biggest upgrades to the iPhone SE 2022 is that it supports 5G, so you'll be able to get faster data speeds while out and about (if you're in a 5G-compatible area). Apple has upgraded the processor to its A15 Bionic chip, and it has the same tough glass that's used on the iPhone 13 series. It maintains the same overall size and design as the previous model, which means there's a Touch ID sensor on the front. A 12-megapixel camera on the back is even more powerful thanks to the A15 processor.

Apple

How much does the iPhone SE 2022 cost?

Base pricing for the iPhone SE 2022 starts at $429 (£419, AU$719) for the base model with 64GB of storage. You can bump that up to 128GB for $479 or 256GB for $579.

What colors does the iPhone SE 2022 come in?

The iPhone SE 2022 is available in midnight (black), starlight (white) and Product Red.

Best iPhone SE 2022 deals

While the iPhone SE may not get quite the same amount of attention as the iPhone 13 did or the iPhone 14 will, there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of. Below, you'll find our roundup of the best offers and deals out there to help you snag the new iPhone SE for less.

Somewhat surprisingly, Best Buy doesn't seem to be carrying any unlocked models of the iPhone SE. But if you're a T-Mobile customer, there is an offer you can take advantage of. Customers who use T-Mobile as their carrier can save up to $215 in monthly bill credits on their new iPhone SE. Just note that you'll have to add a new line of service, and choose the 24-month installment plan to get the discount.

If you prefer to buy your new iPhone right from the source, you can do that with the iPhone SE. Apple has all the carrier models along with the unlocked one. And if you're already an iPhone owner looking to switch to the new SE, Apple is offering up to $650 when you trade-in an iPhone 8 or newer. With a base price of $429, that means that you could theoretically get the new SE totally free. If your trade-in value exceeds the cost of your new phone, you'll receive an Apple Gift Card for the remainder. If your trade-in doesn't cover the full cost, you can pay the remaining cost in full, or or split it into 24 months of interest-free payments when you use an Apple Card during checkout. There is also an exclusive offer for existing T-Mobile customers, who will receive up to $400 of credit with the trade-in of an iPhone X or newer.

While Verizon deals on upgrading existing lines are pretty slim right now, there is a great offer available if you're looking to add a new line of service. When you buy an iPhone SE on a new line with any unlimited plan, you can save $430, which gets you the 64GB model for free. Just note that the discount will be applied in the form of monthly credits over a three-month period, even if you buy the phone outright. Plus, if you're in the market for even more Apple devices, Verizon is offering up to $200 off iPads and $150 off Apple Watches over a period of 36 months with the purchase of a new iPhone SE. This offer is valid for new and existing customers, but you are required to have a data plan for the new device as well as the phone.

New and existing customers on any Sprint or T-Mobile plan are able to save $400 on the iPhone SE when trading in an eligible device. This comes in the form of 24 monthly credits, but you'll only pay $29 (plus tax) for the iPhone SE. And if you're looking to add a new line to your plan, you can save up to $215 on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly credits, no trade-in required.

Spectrum is another carrier that has the 2022 iPhone SE available for purchase, though the deals are pretty slim. The only offer available is an extra $100 on top of the estimated value of your device with a qualifying trade-in and a new line of service.