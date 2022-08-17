iPhone 13 Deals: Up to $800 Off at Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, Plus More

Apple unveiled its latest flagship phone, the iPhone 13, last year in September. It came with upgrades from the iPhone 12, including a larger battery, more storage space, a new A15 Bionic processor and iOS 15. While the announcement of an iPhone 14 is likely just around the corner, there are still some great deals on iPhone 13 that you might want to check out.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max comprise the lineup and they all feature improvements from their predecessors. The latter two models got giant camera upgrades and new displays with a 120Hz high refresh rate. All of the models start at 128GB of storage with an option to expand to either 256GB or 512GB. For the first time, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer the option to buy up to 1TB of storage.

The best out of these four models, at least for many Apple users, is the base iPhone 13 model.

Apple

The iPhone 13 has solid upgrades from the iPhone 12, even though it's not too different from the previous model. It has a squared-off design just like the 12 and supports 5G and MagSafe charging. The camera on this model is on par with 2021's top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max, and its battery life is 4.5 hours more than the iPhone 12.

What colors does the iPhone 13 come in?

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come in six different colors: green, pink, blue, midnight, starlight white and Product Red. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in alpine green, silver, gold, graphite and sierra blue.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

All four models of the iPhone 13 come with different prices that change depending the amount of storage. Pricing for each model starts at:

iPhone 13 Mini: $699

iPhone 13: $799

iPhone 13 Pro: $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099

Best iPhone 13 deals

Most retailers and carriers, including Apple itself, are offering great deals on the iPhone 13. If you've got an older iPhone that you're looking to trade in, you can save hundreds on a new iPhone. We've rounded up some of the best deals out there right now.

We'll keep updating this page as new offers become available, so check back if your carrier or preferred retailer isn't listed below.

Apple is offering up to $600 in credit when you trade in an eligible device. The service is called Apple Trade In and the steps to get it are described on the Apple website. First, you'll answer some questions to get an estimated trade-in value. You can then finance your phone and Apple will apply the value as credit, or you can pay the full amount of the phone and they'll credit your payment method after receiving the old phone. Say you have an iPhone 12 that's in great condition and you get a $600 credit. That makes your new iPhone 13 just $200.

One of the best trade-in options is with AT&T. You can get up to $700 off your new iPhone 13, making it just $99 after trade-in. Eligible items include the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X. You have to pay the remaining balance in installments and it can only be activated with an AT&T monthly plan. Thankfully, this deal is open to both new and existing customers who want to upgrade or add a line.

For existing Sprint customers (before they were bought by T-Mobile), you can trade in an iPhone XR or newer and get an extra $200 trade-in credit from Sprint on top of your Apple trade-in credit. Where Apple will give you $600 in trade-in for an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll get $200 more from Sprint, making an iPhone 13 with 128GB free of charge. Trading in the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 will land you anywhere between $360 to $430 in credit.

T-Mobile offers up to $400 in credit when you trade in an older iPhone for a newer model. After trade-in, your 128GB iPhone 13 will cost $399 or $16.63 per month for 24 months. You can trade in an iPhone 11 and get $230 off your iPhone 13, and $170 in bill credit. If you have an iPhone 12 to trade in, however, you have to do this through Apple and then select T-Mobile as your carrier.

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 13 if you trade in an iPhone 12 and get a new line. That number goes down to $440 for upgrades to existing lines. You have to buy the iPhone 13 with a select 5G Unlimited plan, which can start at $65 per month for a welcome plan and go up to $90 per month for unlimited data and 50GB high-speed mobile hotspot data. You can get an extra $200 in credit when you switch from another carrier, or save up to $150 when you also purchase a Smartwatch. Save $30 on Airpods with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.

When you get a new plan and trade in your old iPhone directly from AT&T, you'll get $700 in credit. But when you get it through Best Buy, you can get up to $800 in credit. You have to activate an unlimited plan with AT&T to earn that much and use the code TRADEOFFER22 when you submit your trade-in request with AT&T.

You can save up to $100 when you buy an iPhone 13 at Boost Mobile. Both new and existing customers can capitalize on this deal. The 13 Pro and Pro Max are also $100 off at the carrier. Since Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier, you have to buy the phone outright: there are no financing options. All of the phones are in stock in several colors and several storage options.