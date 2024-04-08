Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Are $60 Off at Amazon Right Now
Snag a set of Apple's latest and greatest earbuds for just $189 while this deal lasts.
Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are hugely popular thanks to their great sound and top-notch features, but they're far from the cheapest wireless earbuds on the market. Thankfully they're often discounted and right now they're down to a new record low price of $180. That means that you can now save a full $60 off the original $249 asking price and while that isn't quite the biggest discount we've seen to date, it isn't all that far off.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. They also sport Apple's transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.
If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.
