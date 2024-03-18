Report: Apple Gearing Up to Launch Two New AirPods 4 Models This Fall

We've heard this rumor before, but according to Apple tipster and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple suppliers are getting ready to produce millions of new 4th-generation AirPods this May, ahead of an anticipated launch this fall. These should arrive alongside the next iPhone, which will presumably be called the iPhone 16. One of the new AirPods models will be the successor to the AirPods 3, which feature an open design, while the other may be a more affordable noise-canceling model that's a step down to the AirPods Pro 2.

Both models have been rumored for a while, and last year Gurman also talked about the AirPods Max 2 arriving at the same time as the two new in-ear AirPods in 2024. Apple has released a new set of AirPods every year since 2019, but last year we only got the AirPods Pro 2 in a USB-C version, accompanied by some nebulous references to an updated acoustic architecture. It's widely expected that all AirPods going forward will feature USB-C connectivity, including the next AirPods Max.

There have been reports that the AirPods 3 have not been selling all that well as many folks are still buying the cheaper AirPods 2, which list for $129 but usually sell for $99 or less. Frequently discounted to $150, the $169 AirPods 3 sound significantly better than the AirPods 2 but have a larger bud design that doesn't fit smaller ears as well as the AirPods 2. Rumors persist that the AirPods 4 will feature a redesign and replace both the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2, but we'll have to wait and see whether that proves true.

The last few years there's been chatter that Apple was planning on releasing less-expensive noise-isolating earbuds with silicone ear tips. The AirPods Pro 2 list for $249 but usually sell for $200 or less at Amazon and other other online retailers (they are $190 right now). I suspect that a step-down version of the AirPods Pro 2 (perhaps to be called AirPods 4 NC?), would need to carry a street price of $150 or less to make any sense at all -- and it's unclear why Apple would want to cannibalize sales of the AirPods Pro 2. It's also possible that Apple is rethinking its pricing strategy for the AirPods 4 as the AirPods 2 have retained their appeal, largely due to their sub-$100 price point. As Gurman reiterated in his newsletter, "The new AirPods are a renewed push into the lower end of the market."

While Gurman's latest report talks about Apple producing 20 to 25 million units of the new AirPods 4th-generation models, "an increase over prior new models," there's no mention of second-generation AirPods Max headphones going into production. I'd be surprised if the AirPods Max, which were released in 2020, weren't upgraded this year, but an upgraded version of the AirPods Pro 2 isn't expected until 2025. However, Gurman says he's heard that the current AirPods Pro 2 are getting new feature upgrades with the launch of iOS 18 later this year, including a new hearing-aid mode that could appeal to a lot of folks with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Apple typically doesn't respond to rumors, but CNET has reached out to Apple for comment, and we'll update this post should we get a reply.